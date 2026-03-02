Fly-By-Night Dance Theater To Present NYC Aerial Dance Festival 2026

Fly-By-Night Dance Theater has announced the NYC Aerial Dance Festival 2026, set for Friday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. at Five Angels Theater.

The festival presents aerial dance as concert dance, featuring works that explore the expressive possibilities of silks, dance trapeze, corde lisse, lyra and mini lyra, ropes, multicorde, open sling, span sets, and more. Featured choreographers include Cherie Carson (UpSwing Aerial Dance Company), Diane Tomasi, Julie Ludwick (Fly-By-Night Dance Theater), Karen Potter, Megan Cattau, Megan Dewees, Nicki Miller and Benny Oyzon (Sticks & Stone), Wendy Chu, and Wendy Louie and Maia Ramnath. Additional performers include Asha Flasha, Cecilia Fontanesi, Helium Valentine, and KC Hyland.

Among the works presented will be Blue on Blue, choreographed by Cherie Carson; Diane Tomasi’s Angels of the Get Through; the premiere of Julie Ludwick’s LIB-er-tee; Karen Potter’s aerial duet Per Aquas Antiquas Volans; Megan Cattau’s And so we stirred the embers; Megan Dewees’ Take If Off; Nicki Miller and Benny Oyzon’s Feedback Loop; Wendy Chu’s 2026 premiere Dragon; and Doppelgänger by Maia Ramnath and Wendy Louie.

Advance tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for artists and students. All tickets at the door are $50. Tickets are available online or by calling (212) 627-4409.

Five Angels Theater is located at 789 Tenth Avenue, New York, NY 10019.