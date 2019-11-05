Flushing Town Hall Will Present DDAT: Native American Hip Hop Jazz Fusion

Named by NPR as one of the top 10 bands in the United States - DDAT combines hip hop, jazz, funk, and soul with an original southwestern feel. Comprised of four talented musicians, a DDAT performance is filled with energy and excitement - and full audience participation.

You can experience this truly exceptional event when DDAT performs at Flushing Town Hall on Saturday, November 16. Preceding the 2:15 PM family performance will be a panel discussion, led by Delbert Anderson and Chris Bidtah, both Navajo, on incorporating Navajo Culture in art-making and music as medicine.

"We hope to help people understand the importance of preserving our cultural music" Delbert Anderson says. "During the panel we will educate and expose everyone to the idea of preserving cultural music through contemporary collaboration. There are many ways to preserve cultural music, but we also want to explain the struggles one might face when dealing with fusing cultural music."

DDAT - which has been described as "funky", "poetic", "complex", and "forward-thinking" - features Chris Bidtah on vocals, Delbert Anderson on trumpet, Nicholas Lucero on drums, and Mike McCluhan on bass.

Music from the quartet has been heard all over the world with features on NPR, Sirius XM, Indian Country Today, SAY Magazine, Weekly Alibi and many more. DDAT tours include several West Coast Tours, Canada's Music is Medicine Tour, Aboriginal Music Week Tour in Canada, and Van's Warped Tour - USA. Their first album "DDAT" was released in 2017.

"All audiences should be excited because there will be something everyone can relate to whether it's the suspense of the improvisational solos or high energy music," Anderson says. "MC Def-i will put on an electrifying show backed up by one of the funkiest, hip hop sounding bands. Those who are brave, expect to engage with Def-i while he shows his improvisation skills by rapping about what you decide to hold up in your hands! Together we are DDAT - a music celebration sharing our positive message of hope and collaboration through music."

Tickets to the family performance are $14/$10 Members/$8 Children/$6 Member Children/FREE for Teens, and the panel discussion is free (though online RSVP's are required). To RSVP and purchase tickets, visit www.FlushingTownHall.org or call (718) 463-7700 x222.

Flushing Town Hall is accessible by car, bus, train and foot-located a short distance from the 7 train-at 137-35 Northern Blvd. in Flushing, Queens. Access for wheelchair users and individuals with limited mobility is available.

Once again, Flushing Town Hall is opening its doors to teenagers-for free. Under the "Teen Access Program," all 13- to 19-year-old teens (whether a member or not) will be welcomed to attend any performance for free. The program is designed to appeal to students and help foster a greater love for arts and culture.





