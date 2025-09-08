Five Two Dance Company to Present TURN BACK AND BACK AND BACK, At The KNJ Theater At Peridance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



five two dance company will be presenting the world premiere their work TURN BACK AND BACK AND BACK, featuring an original composition by Marwan Ramen. This contemporary evening-length work will be at The KNJ Theater at Peridance in Manhattan, on October 11 at 8:00 p.m.

A women-led dance collective, five two dance company was founded by emerging choreographers Olivia Passarelli and Sophie Gray-Gaillard, that shares highly physical contemporary movement. In addition to the award-winning choreographers, the show will feature collaborators- Inaugural Ann Reinking Scholarship recipient Vivianna DeSantiago, and NYU Tisch Dance alumni and freelance artists Rachel Ha-Eun Lee and Daniel Ricardo Rocha. five two dance company is a collective of dance artists that centers on generating movement language featuring dynamic partnering between people of all gender identities, with the mission to explore the fluidity of identity, connection, and relationships.

TURN BACK AND BACK AND BACK (2025) began when five two was awarded their second SharedSpace residency at Mark Morris Dance Group in 2024, and has reached its final iteration, to new original compositions by Marwan Ramen. This work centers on the concept of repetition and the human desire to break through cycles of mundanity and structure.

"We've spent the past year creating this work, and using that time and its creative process to really focus on honing our choreographic craft," says Co-Artistic Director Olivia Passarelli. "While the root of the work is still very much five two's signature physicality and human connection, everything feels more thoroughly constructed this time around. I'm excited to share this new side of five two with everyone."