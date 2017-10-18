First Look - Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming Lend Voices on MICHAEL JACKSON'S HALLOWEEN Special on CBS

Get ready to go on an unexpected, magical adventure in the new animated special MICHAEL JACKSON'S HALLOWEEN! Featuring THE VOICE talents of Broadway alum Christine Baranski (NICK AND NORA, BOEING BOEING), Jim Parsons (AN ACT OF GOD, HARVEY, THE NORMAL HEART) and Alan Cumming (CABARET, MACBETH), along with Kiersey Clemons, George Eads, Brad Garrett, Lucy Liu, and Lucas Till, the special airs Friday, Oct. 27 at 8/7c on CBS. Today, CBS shared a new trailer - check it out below!

MICHAEL JACKSON'S HALLOWEEN, a new one-hour animated adventure with Michael Jackson's acclaimed music as its soundtrack, will be broadcast Friday, Oct. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Created and produced by Optimum Productions, the Michael Jackson company now owned by his estate, the special will feature the voices of actors Christine Baranski, Kiersey Clemons, Alan Cumming, George Eads, Brad Garrett, Lucy Liu, Jim Parsons and Lucas Till.



The special follows millennials Vincent (Lucas Till) and Victoria (Kiersey Clemons), who meet "accidentally" on Halloween night and find themselves, along with Ichabod the dog, at a mysterious hotel located at 777 Jackson Street called This Place Hotel. Once inside, Vincent and Victoria are sent on an unexpected, magical adventure of personal discovery, culminating in a spectacular dance finale featuring an animated Michael Jackson.



MICHAEL JACKSON'S HALLOWEEN was created and produced by Optimum Productions, with animation production by Hammerhead. John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Estate of Michael Jackson, serve as executive producers. Daniel Chuba is the producer, and Mark A.Z. Dippé is the director.

