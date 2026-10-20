Fang Tao Jiang to Present BEL CANTO: FROM THE PAST TO THE FUTURE at Carnegie Hall
Jiang performs alongside pianist Jonathan C. Kelly and guest artists from The Metropolitan Opera and Music@Menlo.
Following her sold-out recital in Weill Recital Hall last October, internationally acclaimed soprano Fang Tao Jiang returns to Carnegie Hall on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 7 p.m., presenting Bel Canto: From the Past to the Future in Zankel Hall.
Joined by pianist Jonathan C. Kelly and guest artists associated with The Metropolitan Opera, the Music@Menlo International Artists Program, and the SolAria Emerging Young Artist Program, Jiang presents a program spanning the musical worlds of Bellini, Schubert, Debussy, Mozart, Lehár, Bernstein, Huang Ruo, and others. Bringing together timeless masterpieces and contemporary voices, the concert celebrates the enduring beauty of Bel Canto and music's extraordinary ability to connect people across cultures and generations.
Proceeds will benefit the SolAria Music Foundation's Emerging Young Artist Scholarship, supporting promising young musicians as they develop their artistry and pursue their musical ambitions.
At a time when artificial intelligence and technology are rapidly transforming the creative world, Bel Canto: From the Past to the Future reflects on what makes music profoundly human.
The beauty of a living voice, the emotion carried through a musical phrase, and the shared experience between performers and audiences create something that cannot be fully captured by technology alone. Through this concert, Jiang hopes to reaffirm live performance as both an artistic tradition and a vital part of our shared human experience.
'Music reminds us of what connects us as human beings,' Jiang says. 'There is something irreplaceable about hearing a living voice in a concert hall, feeling the emotion behind every phrase, and sharing that moment with others. I hope this concert will inspire more young people to experience the joy of live music, whether as performers or as audience members.'
For Jiang, the future of Bel Canto lies not simply in preserving the techniques and repertoire of the past, but in allowing these traditions to evolve through new voices, interpretations, and generations of artists.
Investing in the Next Generation
As an internationally active performing artist and dedicated vocal educator, Jiang has built her career around the expressive power of the human voice. Alongside her work on the operatic and concert stages, she helps singers overcome technical limitations, discover greater vocal freedom, and develop their individual artistry.
Through the SolAria Music Foundation, she extends this commitment beyond the studio, creating opportunities for emerging artists to perform, connect with audiences, and grow within a supportive musical community.
Jiang believes that nurturing young talent requires more than instruction alone. Young musicians need meaningful performance opportunities, engaged audiences, and communities that recognize the value of investing in their artistic development.
'The future of Bel Canto depends not only on preserving its beautiful traditions, but also on giving young artists the opportunities, encouragement, and audiences they need to thrive,' Jiang says. 'At the same time, we have a responsibility to cultivate the next generation of music lovers. Young artists need people who will come to hear them, believe in them, and give them the opportunity to share what they have to offer.'
She adds, 'Everyone has a voice in a song, and every song will find a voice. Bel Canto is for everyone, regardless of culture or language. Through music, we can nurture talent, bridge cultures, and keep our shared humanity alive.'
With Bel Canto: From the Past to the Future, Jiang brings these ideals to the Carnegie Hall stage, connecting the artistry of the past with the promise of the future in an evening devoted to beautiful singing, human expression, and the enduring power of music.
Concert Information
Bel Canto: From the Past to the Future
Artist: Fang Tao Jiang, soprano
Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Venue: Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall, New York City
Featured Artist: Jonathan C. Kelly, piano
Guest Artists: Artists associated with The Metropolitan Opera, the Music@Menlo International Artists Program, and the SolAria Emerging Young Artist Program
Beneficiary: SolAria Music Foundation's Emerging Young Artist Scholarship
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