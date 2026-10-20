Fang Tao Jiang to Present BEL CANTO: FROM THE PAST TO THE FUTURE at Carnegie Hall

Following her sold-out recital in Weill Recital Hall last October, internationally acclaimed soprano Fang Tao Jiang returns to Carnegie Hall on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 7 p.m., presenting Bel Canto: From the Past to the Future in Zankel Hall.

Joined by pianist Jonathan C. Kelly and guest artists associated with The Metropolitan Opera, the Music@Menlo International Artists Program, and the SolAria Emerging Young Artist Program, Jiang presents a program spanning the musical worlds of Bellini, Schubert, Debussy, Mozart, Lehár, Bernstein, Huang Ruo, and others. Bringing together timeless masterpieces and contemporary voices, the concert celebrates the enduring beauty of Bel Canto and music's extraordinary ability to connect people across cultures and generations.

Proceeds will benefit the SolAria Music Foundation's Emerging Young Artist Scholarship, supporting promising young musicians as they develop their artistry and pursue their musical ambitions.

At a time when artificial intelligence and technology are rapidly transforming the creative world, Bel Canto: From the Past to the Future reflects on what makes music profoundly human.

The beauty of a living voice, the emotion carried through a musical phrase, and the shared experience between performers and audiences create something that cannot be fully captured by technology alone. Through this concert, Jiang hopes to reaffirm live performance as both an artistic tradition and a vital part of our shared human experience.

'Music reminds us of what connects us as human beings,' Jiang says. 'There is something irreplaceable about hearing a living voice in a concert hall, feeling the emotion behind every phrase, and sharing that moment with others. I hope this concert will inspire more young people to experience the joy of live music, whether as performers or as audience members.'

For Jiang, the future of Bel Canto lies not simply in preserving the techniques and repertoire of the past, but in allowing these traditions to evolve through new voices, interpretations, and generations of artists.

Investing in the Next Generation

As an internationally active performing artist and dedicated vocal educator, Jiang has built her career around the expressive power of the human voice. Alongside her work on the operatic and concert stages, she helps singers overcome technical limitations, discover greater vocal freedom, and develop their individual artistry.

Through the SolAria Music Foundation, she extends this commitment beyond the studio, creating opportunities for emerging artists to perform, connect with audiences, and grow within a supportive musical community.

Jiang believes that nurturing young talent requires more than instruction alone. Young musicians need meaningful performance opportunities, engaged audiences, and communities that recognize the value of investing in their artistic development.

'The future of Bel Canto depends not only on preserving its beautiful traditions, but also on giving young artists the opportunities, encouragement, and audiences they need to thrive,' Jiang says. 'At the same time, we have a responsibility to cultivate the next generation of music lovers. Young artists need people who will come to hear them, believe in them, and give them the opportunity to share what they have to offer.'

She adds, 'Everyone has a voice in a song, and every song will find a voice. Bel Canto is for everyone, regardless of culture or language. Through music, we can nurture talent, bridge cultures, and keep our shared humanity alive.'

With Bel Canto: From the Past to the Future, Jiang brings these ideals to the Carnegie Hall stage, connecting the artistry of the past with the promise of the future in an evening devoted to beautiful singing, human expression, and the enduring power of music.

Concert Information

Bel Canto: From the Past to the Future

Artist: Fang Tao Jiang, soprano

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall, New York City

Featured Artist: Jonathan C. Kelly, piano

Guest Artists: Artists associated with The Metropolitan Opera, the Music@Menlo International Artists Program, and the SolAria Emerging Young Artist Program

Beneficiary: SolAria Music Foundation's Emerging Young Artist Scholarship

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 05 Hrs 09 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming