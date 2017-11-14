FX+ Subscribers to Get Early Look at Darren Criss in THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY

Subscribers to the FX+ commercial-free service will be able to watch the first episode of THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY beginning Friday, January 12, 2018, five days before the series officially premieres on FX. The limited series stars Darren Criss (GLEE, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH) in the role of serial killer Andrew Cunanan.



The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story, the second installment of the acclaimed, award-winning limited series, will premiere on FX on Wednesday, January 17, at 10 PM ET/PT. Watch a teaser for the series below:





FX+ is the commercial-free on demand HUB for all seasons of almost every current and library title of FX original series. The service is currently available to Comcast Xfinity TV and Cox Contour subscribers who upgrade their service to include FX+ in their video package for $5.99 per month.



Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Dan Minahan, Tom Rob Smith, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski are Executive Producers of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story. It is written by Tom Rob Smith, and Ryan Murphy directed the premiere episode of the series, which stars Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz and Ricky Martin. The series is produced by FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.



In addition to exclusively offering complete in-season stacking rights to all of its current original series commercial free, FX Networks is the first basic cable portfolio to offer every season of almost every title in its original series library. FX+ features every season of 31 FX original series or more than 1,300 episodes of award-winning and acclaimed original programs spanning the past 15 years. Due to the number of episodes in the FX Networks library, the shows will be rolled out over a period of time and it is expected that the complete FX+ roster will be available in 2018.



About FX FX is the flagship general entertainment basic cable channel of FX Networks, a business unit of 21st Century Fox. Launched in June of 1994, FX is carried in 91 million homes. The diverse schedule features a growing roster of critically-acclaimed and award-winning hit dramas series, including The Americans, Taboo, Legion and Snowfall; the critically-acclaimed limited series American Horror Story, Fargo, AMERICAN CRIME Story, FEUD: Bette and Joan and the upcoming Trust; and acclaimed hit comedy series including Baskets, BETTER THINGS and Atlanta. FX is the former home of the critically-acclaimed and award-winning hit drama series The Shield, Nip/Tuck, Rescue Me, Damages, SONS OF ANARCHY and Justified. The network's library of acquired box-office hit movies is unmatched by any ad-supported television network.







