FUNNY GIRL to Add New Song When Lea Michele Joins the Company

Lea Michele is set to take over as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway, begining performances on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, and when she joins the company, she will be getting a new song to sing! The New York Times has reported that a new interlude of the song "I'd Rather Be Blue Over You," that Barbra Streisand sings in the movie, will be added to the show.

About joining the show, Michele shared, "Everyone here has been through a lot, and I just have to come in and be prepared and do a good job and be respectful of the fact that this is their space."

Read the full story HERE.

Fanny Brice standby, Julie Benko, is currently performing the title role through Sunday, September 4, 2022 and will be performing on Thursdays beginning Thursday, September 8, 2022. Tovah Feldshuh will take over the role of Mrs. Brice on September 6th.

Lea Michele is an award-winning actress, singer and NY Times Best Selling author. She is best known for her role as "Rachel Berry" on Ryan Murphy's critically acclaimed, Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning series, "Glee." In 2010, Michele was honored with an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actress - Comedy. In 2012 and 2013, Michele won the TEEN CHOICE Award for Choice TV Actress: Comedy. In 2013, she also won a People's Choice Award for Best TV Comedic Actress.



At just eight years old, Lea Michele made her Broadway debut as "Young Cosette" in Les Misérables. Since then, Michele has shared the stage with Broadway greats Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Ragtime, as well as Alfred Molina in the 20th anniversary production of Fiddler on the Roof. She also received raved reviews for her stage performance in the role of "Wendla" for the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Spring Awakening, which earned her a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. She recently reprised her role of "Wendla" in Spring Awakening for the 15th anniversary of the production with the original cast. During a spectacular one night only reunion concert the group came back together to benefit The Actors Fund. You can catch this performance in the new HBO docuseries; "Spring Awakening: Those You've Known," available on HBO Max.

While appearing on television and stage, Michele's love for music has been a focus point in her career. Michele has had the honoring of singing for The President and performing at the Superbowl. She has released 4 albums, "FOREVER", "Christmas in the City", "Places" and "Louder" and has also traveled around the world on multiple concert tours including a joint tour with fellow "Glee" alum Darren Criss.

Michele is also a best-selling author releasing "Brunette Ambition," which was a NY Times Best Seller as well as her follow up book, "You First".

Funny Girl features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, music direction and supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.