FOR CHRISTMAS SAKE!: THE MOVIE MUSICAL Starring Kalen Allen, Alex Newell, Mj Rodriguez and More Premieres Tonight

Following the release of his debut Christmas album For Christmas Sake!, actor, producer, singer, internet sensation and "The Ellen Degeneres Show" regular Kalen Allen is ready to spread even more holiday cheer with For Christmas Sake!: The Movie Musical. Featuring an inclusive LGBTQ+ cast of over 20, the movie musical is a fun and beautiful tribute to the LGBTQ community during the holidays. Directed by Julian Roca-Chow and choreographed by Jeremy Copeland (Mariah Carey, JLO, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna) the 25-minute movie musical will premiere tonight at 9:00 pm EST on Kalen Allen's YouTube Page.

Director and writer, Julian Roca-Chow offers, "Growing up, I never saw myself on screen except for the occasional Asian stereotype. I really wanted to create a film that felt inclusive and mainstream. It was important to both Kalen and me that we tell a beautiful holiday story that the members of the POC LGBTQ+ community could see themselves in and would bring joy and hope to young queer youth that represented all people of color that are constantly left out of the Christmas narrative. Sometimes you get lucky enough to work and create something special with people you admire, love and care for. What's even better is we made a film for our (LGBTQ+) community that is filled with so much joy and so much hope in a year that has been really hard on a lot of us. The holidays are for everyone, "no matter what they say" is a line in the film that we really hope sticks to its promise. It'll make you laugh, it'll make you sing and it might even make your heart grow. Happy Holidays, ya filthy animals."

Narrated by Wanda Sykes, For Christmas Sake!: The Movie Musical stars Allen, with appearances from MJ Rodriguez ("Pose") and Alex Newell ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"), who are featured on songs from the album. The star-studded visual treat also features appearances from Shuga Cain ("RuPaul's Drag Race"), TERRELL (The TERRELL Show), Monique Heart ("RuPaul's Drag Race"), Manila Luzon, VINCINT, Dyllón Burnside ("Pose"), Terrell Grice, Miss Shalae (HBO MAX's "Legendary"), Adisa Steele, Gia Banks (Trans Activist and Ballroom Legend), Travon Free ("The Daily Show," "Tosh.0" and "Chelsea Lately"), Julian Roca-Chow ("Saved by the Bell: The New Class"), Michael Ocampo (Blumhouse "Thriller," "NCIS:New Orleans"), Max Emerson ("Eastsiders," "The Real O'Neals"), Andrés Camilo ("Eastsiders"), Jamari Balmain (winning team of HBO MAX's "Legendary"), Jaylen Balmain (winning team of HBO MAX's "Legendary"), GBari Gucci (HBO MAX's "Legendary"), Andrew Quailes and ally Toree Alexys Weaver.

Listing Details:

Release Date: Friday, December 18, 2020 9:00PM EST - ongoing

Running time: 25 minutes

Location: Kalen Allen's YouTube Page, and socials

@thekalenallen on IG, Twitter, and Facebook.

Directed by: Julian Roca-Chow

Choreographed by Jeremy Copeland

Story by Allen and Roca-Chow

Screenplay by Roca-Chow, Andrew Quailes and Allen

Check out the trailer below!