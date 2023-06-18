FINDING FIRE ISLAND Docu-Podcast Featuring Joel Kim Booster, Margaret Cho, & Matt Rogers to Debut in July

“Finding Fire Island” – a docu-podcast series which brings to life how a sleepy, 19th century beach town became a modern day queer mecca for artists and the New York City theater community – will debut on July 6 via Broadway Podcast Network. Queer history has often been told through the lens of loss and disappearance but Fire Island has transcended that to survive as a stunning fantasy world and cultural touchstone. “Finding Fire Island” takes its listener behind the curtain of the mystique, legends and lore of the LGBTQ+ communities (Cherry Grove and The Pines) from folks who experienced their evolution from the 1950s - today.

“Finding Fire Island” features Joel Kim Booster, Margaret Cho, Matt Rogers, the iconic DJ Lina Bradford, screenwriter Paul Rudnick (Sister Act, The First Wives Club), Brian Moylan (Vulture, author of The Housewives), Zach Stafford (former editor-in-chief of The Advocate, Tony Award winner), cabaret director Ben Rimalower, and Cherry Grove legends Bob “Rose” Levine and Thom “Panzi” Hansen. A full talent list can be found here.

Watch the “Finding Fire Island” trailer below:

“Finding Fire Island” is created & executive produced by writer, producer and native New Yorker, Jess Rothschild. Since 2019, Jess has published and hosted the podcast “Hot Takes & Deep Dives,” centered on queer pop iconography and New York City culture. Jess has received acclaim from The Huffington Post and The New York Times for her interviews with Rosie O’Donnell, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Mizrahi, Melissa Etheridge, Roxane Gay, Mario Cantone, The L Word creator Ilene Chaiken, Fran Drescher and more. Jess Rothschild was a founding writer for the largest independent LGBT website still in existence – Autostraddle – from 2009-2013.

Of “Finding Fire Island,” Jess Rothschild shares: “As a native New Yorker, Fire Island was intrinsically formative to my identity as a gay person. As my obsession with the history and culture of Cherry Grove and The Pines intensified over the years, I began collecting interviews with notable Fire Island figures, past and present. While working on this project, I realized that this is one of the rare pieces of media about Fire Island from the perspective of a woman.”

Comedian / actor Matt Rogers adds: “The thing about Fire Island is, it itself is such a story, but when you go, it becomes part of your story.”

Comedian / musician Margaret Cho notes: “It’s important to create art about Fire Island which really memorializes the history and the important figures. There are so many stories to tell from the island as this legendary queer mecca.”



“We're thrilled to welcome Jess Rothschild and the podcast ‘Finding Fire Island’ to the Broadway Podcast Network! The epic stories, influential storytellers and fascinating Fire Island lore will capture our audience completely,” Dori Berinstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Broadway Podcast Network, said.

“Finding Fire Island” is presented by the Broadway Podcast Network, with new episodes available starting on July 6 on BPN.FM or wherever you get your podcasts. Broadway Podcast Network is the premier digital storytelling destination for everyone, everywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts.

