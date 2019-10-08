FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH To Celebrate Cast Recording At Barnes & Noble

Click Here for More Articles on FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Director Joel Grey and stars from the critically-acclaimed, award-winning and groundbreaking production of "Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish" will celebrate the success of their original cast recording at Barnes & Noble (150 East 86th Street) in New York City at 3:30pm on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Released on August 23 via Time Life, "Fiddler on the Roof In Yiddish: The 2018 Cast Recording" debuted at #10 on Billboard magazine's Cast Albums chart and rose to #5 shortly after.

The album is the first musically-complete cast recording of "Fiddler on the Roof" in the production's 55-year history and includes 11 songs in English that were cut from the original Broadway production in 1964.

Joel Grey (Director), Steven Skybell (Tevye), Jennifer Babiak (Golde), Stephanie Lynn Mason (Hodl), Rosie Jo Neddy (Khave), Rachel Zatcoff (Tsaytl), Raquel Nobile (Shprintze) and Samantha Hahn (Beylke) are all confirmed to appear at the event, accompanied by Andrew Wheeler (Associate Music Director/Conductor) on piano. The actors will perform three songs from the musical and sign CDs of the cast recording.

Fans are advised that this is a wristbanded event. Priority seating with CD purchase from Barnes & Noble's Upper Eastside location will be offered. Wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first served basis (with purchase or proof-of-purchase) beginning at 9:00AM the day of the event. Please call the store for details at 212-369-2180.

Since its debut off-Broadway in July 2018, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's "Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish" has won the 2019 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical Revival; the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical Revival; a New York Drama Critics' Circle Award Special Citation; and star Steven Skybell was the winner of the 2019 Lucille Lortel Award for Best Lead Actor. It is directed by Broadway icon Joel Grey and features book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and Yiddish translation by Shraga Friedman. A complete cast list is available here: http://fiddlernyc.com/#company "Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish," with English Supertitles, is produced by Hal Luftig and Jana Robbins in association with Sandy Block. Tickets are available to purchase through Telecharge.com, by phone at 212-239-6200 or in person at the Stage 42 Box Office (422 W. 42nd St.).

Notable for its use of Yiddish lyrics, the authentic language of the play's shtetl (village), "Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish: The 2018 Cast Recording" features the 2018 cast and also includes new recordings of songs written for the show that never made it into the original 1964 Broadway production, sung by theatrical legends, stars and even original "Fiddler" lyricist Sheldon Harnick (all bonus tracks are in English).

The album was produced by seven-time GRAMMY and Tony nominee Robert Sher ("Gypsy," "Annie," "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," "Fela!," "Ain't Misbehavin'" and more). Don Walker and Larry Blank provide orchestrations for the cast recording (and the stage production) performances by the NYTF cast as well as 11 bonus tracks in English sung by (in order of appearance) Sharon Azrieli, Donna McKechnie, Nancy Opel, Alysha Umphress, Mimi Bessette, Lauren Molina, Richard Kind, Rosalind Harris, Alexandra Silber, Neva Small, Tam Mutu, Tom Wopat, Sheldon Harnick, Matthew Sklar, Joel Grey, Austin Pendleton, Joanna Merlin, Hal Linden and Shaina Taub. Particularly notable are two cast members from the 1971 film adaptation: Rosalind Harris (Tzeitel) and Neva Small (Chava), two who appeared in the original Broadway cast in 1964: Joanna Merlin, Austin Pendleton and "Fiddler" lyricist Sheldon Harnick. The new album gives them the opportunity to finally release these songs that were written for, but not included in, the original Broadway production 55 years ago.

For additional news and information about "Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish," please see https://nytf.org/fiddler-on-the-roof/.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You