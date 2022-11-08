Exclusive: Watch Sarah Jones in a Clip From the SELL/BUY/DATE Film Adaption

Sell/Buy/Date, the new hybrid-documentary by Tony-winning writer and performer Sarah Jones, is out today on VOD.

Watch an exclusive clip from the new film, which is based on Jones' 2016 Off-Broadway solo show, below!

The deeply personal film is a witty documentary/narrative hybrid following Jones and her multicultural characters on a journey exploring our relationship to the sex industry through her hilarious comedy and social justice lens.

Sell/Buy/Date is written and directed by Sarah Jones, and is executive produced by Meryl Streep with appearances by Ilana Glazer, Rosario Dawson, and Bryan Cranston.

"I want the whole world to know about Sarah Jones. I think she's an extraordinary artist. A once in a lifetime artist," said Meryl Streep.

The film recently screened at SXSW and received fantastic praise from Deadline, The LA Times, WWD, Shondaland, Black Girl Nerds and more.

Sell/Buy/Date has seen various iterations over the past six years, first starting as Sarah's off-Broadway one-woman show in 2016, which she then remounted in Los Angeles in 2018.

At the start of the pandemic lockdown in 2020, she brought some of her stage characters to life on social media for her #yesimsarahjones IG Live Show to ignite conversation around the black lives matter movement. Now, Jones is ready to debut her Sell/Buy/Date feature film.

Watch the exclusive clip here: