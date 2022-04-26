Exclusive Video: Get A First Look At Yeston/Kopit's PHANTOM Starring K-Pop Sensation Kyuhyun

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at highlights from the Korean production of Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit's, Phantom, which is coming to cinemas across America.

Featuring K-Pop sensation Super Junior's Kyuhyun, world-renowned soprano Sunhae Im, and world-class ballerina Joowon Kim, the lavish and eye-dazzling production has delighted audiences in Seoul and garnered rave reviews. The filmed version, captured gorgeously in 4K by WYS EN SCÈNE, will hit movie theaters in San Francisco, Seattle and Chicago this May, with a wider release planned for over the summer.

The musical, based on Gaston Leroux's novel 'Le Fantôme de l'Opéra', has displayed overwhelming box office success in Korea, with over half a million tickets sold since opening in 2016. The film version has met with similar success in its recent runs in Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan and will also be presented this May in Hong Kong.

Its arrival on US cinema screens is a first for a South Korean theater work.

"Phantom" runs 177 minutes, which includes a 7 minute intermission. For more information on the film, including specific dates, showtimes and access to ticketing, visit www.artseenfilms.com.