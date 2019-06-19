Exclusive: The Stars of PRETTY WOMAN in Germany Meet the Press!

BroadwayWorld was at a special press event today in Hamburg where producer Paula Wagner and composers Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance introduce the world to the stars of the first international production of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL. Check out the photos below!

German theater stars Patricia Meeden (Sister Act), who plays Vivian, and Mark Seibert (Dance of the Vampires), who plays Edward, begin performances at Hamburg's Stage Theater an der Elbe on Monday, September 23, 2019. Presented by Stage Entertainment, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will open Sunday, September 29, 2019. Full German production cast to be announced soon.

PRETTY WOMAN the movie was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990, and was the fourth highest-grossing film in North America that year, and the third highest-grossing film worldwide. The movie still holds the record for selling the highest number of ticket in the US for a romantic comedy.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL on Broadway currently stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite three-time Tony Award nominee and Laurence Olivier Award and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Charlie Pollock (Violet) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act) as 'James Morse' in a company of 25 that includes Allison Blackwell, Brian Calì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Nico DeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Sam Seferian, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman Foster and Darius Wright.

Tickets for Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL in Hamburg can be bought online at https://www.stage-entertainment.de/musicals-shows/pretty-woman-hamburg.html.

Photo Credit: Konstantin Georgiou





Related Articles

From This Author Konstantin Georgiou