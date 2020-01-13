Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL's Michael Zegen

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's guest, Michael Zegen, can currently be seen starring on the critically acclaimed Amazon series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" created by Amy Sherman-Palladino. The series is recently won the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, a 2018 Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, the Golden Globe Award for Outstanding Television Series, Musical or Comedy and the Critics' Choice Award for Best Comedy Series.

Previous television includes his standout recurring role as 'Benny Siegel' on HBO's "Boardwalk Empire," for which he was included in the 2015 SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Other recurring television arcs include: "The Walking Dead," "Girls," "How To Make It In America," "Happyish" and all seven seasons of "Rescue Me." Michael's film credits include Noah Baumbach's FRANCES HA, John Crowley's Oscar-Nominated film BROOKLYN, Greg Mottola's ADVENTURELAND, and Ang Lee's TAKING WOODSTOCK.

Earlier this year, he wrapped production on the independent feature "The Stand-In" opposite Drew Barrymore. Michael was recently seen as 'Mikhail Medvedenko' in Michael Mayer's film adaptation of Anton Chekhov's THE SEAGULL, opposite Annette Bening and Elisabeth Moss. Other upcoming films include Sebastian Silva's ensemble indie TYREL in which Michael appears alongside Michael Cera, Jason Mitchell and Caleb Landry Jones that premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival; and the musical film BECKS with Lena Hall.

On stage, Michael starred as 'Marco' in the Broadway production of in Ivo van Hove's Tony-award winning "A View From The Bridge" opposite Mark Strong. Michael's previous theater credits include originating the role of 'Ted' in The New Group's production of "The Spoils," written by and co-starring Jesse Eisenberg for director Scott Elliott and the role of 'Liam' in Joshua Harmon's smash hit play "Bad Jews" directed by Daniel Aukin for Roundabout Theater Co.

