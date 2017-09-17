Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Tony-Nominated Leading Man Ron Husmann

One of Broadway's greatest leading men, Ron Husmann, joins Rob and Kevin in a telephone discussion about his incredible Broadway career that started with FIORELLO and was a whirlwind of big shows, big stars, and big hurdles.

As Ron became a much sought-after leading man, his resume began to add such credits as TENDERLOIN, ALL AMERICAN, ON THE TOWN, etc. But, just as Ron's talents were at its zenith, he soon began to lose the power of speech.

After many years, Ron vividly recalls the triumphs and tragedies that led to him to regain the power of speech.

Ron pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how advancements in medicines gave him back the power of speech, what was the first day of rehearsal like for the assumed to flop FIORELLO, and why Debbie Reynolds was a creature of the stage.

Also, Ron shines the spotlight on Hal Prince, Ray Bolger, and Frank Loesser.

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

Find this and all previous episodes at www.behindthecurtainbroadwayslivinglegends.wordpress.com

