Exclusive Podcast: Broadway's Backbone with Madeline Doherty

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.

From the Broadway Company and current 1st National tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Madeline Doherty . Maddie admits that fear and intimidation have been some of the best partners in this business and often are the greatest motivators. After 10 years in Les Miserables, over 6 years in The Producers and the entire run of Sister Act, Maddie hit the road with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to play the role she covered on Broadway. In an industry that is guaranteed to break your heart, she realizes that being tenacious and auditioning well is what provides longevity. When inspiration is needed, she revisits that kernel of being child and seeing her first show and her love for being a member of an acting company explodes.

