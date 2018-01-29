Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes to the Legendary Tony Winner Joanna Gleason

Come spend a moment in the woods with one of Broadway's finest artists, Joanna Gleason, who not only won a Tony Award for her magnificent portrayal of The Baker's Wife in INTO THE WOODS, but also starred in such Broadway hits as I LOVE MY WIFE, SOCIAL SECURITY, and DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS.

Joanna's career is not just limited to the theatre as she has appeared in dozens and dozens of film and television works including BOOGIE NIGHTS, THE WEST WING, CRIMES AND MISDEMEANORS, HANNAH AND HER SISTERS, HELLO, LARRY, and more!

Joanna pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how every night she paid tribute to her I LOVE MY WIFE costar Lenny Baker in INTO THE WOODS, what it was like being in a rehearsal room with Mike Nichols , and why Joanna returned to the well-known disaster NICK AND NORA after twenty years!

Also, Joanna shines the spotlight on Arthur Laurents, John Spencer, and Stephen Sondheim

