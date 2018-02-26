Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes Legendary Choreographer Larry Fuller

Grab your good friend Sweeney and snag a comfy seat on the 20th Century as Rob and Kevin speak to one of the most celebrated choreographers of the 1970s, Larry Fuller.

Joining us via phone from his new home in Palm Springs, California, Larry looks back on a career that included appearances in the original productions of THE MUSIC MAN, DONNYBROOK, KEAN, BRAVO GIOVANNI, and FUNNY GIRL, plus choreographing the original productions of Hal Prince's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC (film), ON THE 20TH CENTURY, SWEENEY TODD, EVITA, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, and A DOLL'S LIFE.

Larry pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how he assisted the late, great Carol Haney, what it was like creating dance steps for the First Lady of Argentina and Che Guevera, and why a trip to Europe launched his career.

Also, Larry shines the spotlight on Barbra Streisand, Patti LuPone, and Madeline Kahn!

