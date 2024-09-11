News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Exclusive: Listen to 'Bronson Don't Sing' From CHARLES BRONSON: MORE THAN A VIGILANTE THE MUSICAL

The album releases worldwide on all streaming platforms Sept 13, 2024 and will be followed by a vinyl album release later this year. 

The concept cast album for *Charles Bronson: More Than A Vigilante - The Musical* debuts on September 13, 2024. This fresh and original musical, directed by Stephen Kramer Glickman of *Big Time Rush* fame, brings the life of the legendary film icon Charles Bronson to the stage through an evocative script and score written by newcomer, nineteen-year-old, Henry Brooks. Get an exclusive first listen to 'Broson Don't Sing' from the album below! 

The musical features a stellar cast, including stage and screen actor, Steven Weber, best known for his role on *Wings*, as Charles Bronson. Grammy-winning artist, Lisa Loeb stars as Bronson’s wife, Jill Ireland. The cast also includes SNL alum Dean Edwards, Henry Zabrowski from *Wolf of Wall Street*, Eric Peterson of *Kevin Can F**k Himself*, and comedian Tony Hinchliffe.

“When I heard the songs from this musical for the first time, I was truly blown away. It honestly reminded me of a young Andrew Lloyd Webber.” said Glickman. “Henry Brooks is a powerhouse. If you love Charles Bronson movies and true hollywood stories, this musical will be your next obsession. We truly learn that Bronson was more than a vigilante.”
 
The concept album showcases Brooks' original compositions, ranging from high-energy numbers to deeply moving ballads, all of which provide a profound, honest, and sometimes humorous look into Bronson’s career and personal struggles. This includes his childhood working in a coal mine, fighting in World War 2, skirting the Hollywood blacklist while becoming a worldwide sensation. 

“Working with Stephen Kramer Glickman and the exceptional Henry Brooks was a joy. Brooks has created a funny, clever and loving tribute to a screen icon and I am honored to help him bring it to life.” says Steven Weber.

