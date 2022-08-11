Exclusive: Listen to 'Bad Bad News' From Netflix's 13 THE MUSICAL

BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first listen to "Bad Bad News" from the upcoming Netflix adaptation of 13 The Musical. The song is performed by Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Liam Wignall, and the film's ensemble. Listen to the song in the video below!

13 The Musical - Soundtrack from the Netflix Film will be released in digital and streaming platforms on Friday, August 12 from Ghostlight Records and Atlantic Records. Pre-order the album here!

The cast of 13: the Musical includes Debra Messing, Josh Peck, Rhea Perlman, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Willow Moss, and Khiyla Aynne.

After his parents' divorce, Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.

Directed by Tamra Davis, and based on the hugely popular musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008, 13: THE MUSICAL is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life.