Exclusive: Kendra Kassebaum and Paolo Montalban Perform SOS in 5th Avenue's MAMMA MIA!

The 5th Avenue Theatre's new production of Mamma Mia! - the hit musical that features the songs of the beloved pop group ABBA opens tonight. The 5th is the first theater company in the Pacific Northwest to be granted the rights to create a brand new original version of the famed production that has wowed audiences for nearly 20 years.

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Paolo Montalban, best known for his portrayal of Prince Christopher opposite Brandy in the 1997 film version of Cinderella, and Kendra Kassebaum performing SOS from the hit show!

Check out the clip of the cast in action below!

Playing February 2-25, 2018, tickets for Mamma Mia! start at $29 and are on sale now. They can be purchased at www.5thavenue.org, by phone at 206-625-1900 or at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle.

Related Articles