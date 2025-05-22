Exclusive: Hailee Kaleem Wright Sings 'I (Who Have Nothing)' from Solo Concert Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway's Hailee Kaleem Wright (Moulin Rouge!, Six, Paradise Square) is getting ready to hit the stage in her solo cabaret debut! “State of the Artist” premieres June 1st at 9pm at The Red Pavilion in Brooklyn, offering a deeply personal performance that blends Broadway brilliance with Wright’s own soul-stirring music.

“This is a social commentary on the journey of being an artist,” says Wright. “What it takes, what it costs, and what it gives back. “State of the Artist” is about reclaiming joy, honoring resilience, and showing the heart behind the hustle.”

Produced by Wright’s own Seven22 Entertainment and Harmony Harris, with music direction by Hunter LaMar and co-creative direction by Alex Cruz, the show invites audiences into an intimate, unfiltered experience with one of Broadway’s brightest stars embracing a bold new chapter.

Watch as Hailee hits the rehearsal studio at ART/New York to give BroadwayWorld a very special sneak peek of "I (Who Have Nothing)".