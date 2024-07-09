Exclusive: Backstage at A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Lincoln Center

The all-star cast that included Cynthia Erivo, Susan Graham, Marsha Mason, Ruthie Ann Miles, and more.
Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music In Concert, featuring brand new orchestrations by legendary orchestrator and lifelong Sondheim collaborator Jonathan Tunick recently hit the stage at David Geffen Hall at New York’s Lincoln Center.
Mr. Tunick himself conducted the 53-piece Orchestra of St. Luke’s, with an all-star cast that included Susan Graham, Cynthia Erivo, Marsha Mason, Ruthie Ann Miles, Ron Raines, Kerstin Anderson, Jonathan Christopher, Jason Gotay, Ellie Fishman, Jin Ha, Addie Harrington, Shuler Hensley, Leah Horowitz, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Ross Lekites. This 53-piece version nearly doubled the size of the original, which was orchestrated for a 27-piece orchestra.
Presented by Jeff Berger, the show was directed by Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award winner Marc Bruni and choreographed by Josh Prince.
A Little Night Music was originally produced and directed on Broadway in 1973 by Harold Prince, garnering 12 Tony Award nominations and winning six Tony Awards including Best Musical. A Little Night Music is Sondheim’s eighth musical, featuring his widely beloved ballad “Send in the Clowns,” and is a musical adaptation of the 1955 film Smiles of a Summer Night.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Ross Lekites, Leah Horowitz, Shuler Hensley, Ruthie Ann Miles, Jason Gotay, Addie Harrington, Kerstin Anderson, Susan Graham, Ron Raines, Marsha Mason, Cynthia Erivo, Jin Ha, Ellie Fishman, Andrea Jones-Sojola and Jonathan Christopher
Susan Graham, Ron Raines, Marsha Mason, Cynthia Erivo and Jin Ha
Director Marc Bruni and Choreographer Josh Prince
Jonathan Tunick and Susan Graham
Shuler Hensley, Jonathan Tunick and Ron Raines
Kerstin Anderson and Rutie Ann Miles
Susan Graham, Ruthie Ann Miles and Jason Gotay
Michael Harrington, Addie Harrington and Elena Shaddow
Choreographer Josh Prince, Susan Graham and Director Marc Bruni
Producer Jeff Berger, Susan Graham and Jason Gotay
Ross Lekites and Ellie Fishman
Jonathan Christopher, Ellie Fishman and Andrea Jones-Sojola
Kerstin Anderson, Shuler Hensley and Addie Harrington
Producer Jeff Berger and Ron Raines
Anna Zavelson and Ruthie Ann Miles
Susan Graham and Brooke Shields
Mo Rocca, Rob Berman and Shuler Hensley
Jonathan Tunick and Hal Linden
Shuler Hensley and Ruthie Ann Miles
Original Broadway cast members D. Jamin-Bartlett and George Lee Andrews
Grayson Hensley, Paula DeRosa-Hensley, Shuler Hensley, Skyler Hensley and Bryce Payne
Jason Gotay and Michael Hartung
Andrea Jones-Sojola, Producer Jeff Berger, Kerstin Anderson and Jason Gotay
Kerstin Anderson and Jason Gotay
Dustin Flores and Ruthie Ann Miles
Ron Raines and Kerstin Anderson
Brooke Shields Susan Graham and Jason Gotay
Ross Lekites, Leah Horowitz, Shuler Hensley, Ruthie Ann Miles, Jason Gotay, Addie Harrington, Kerstin Anderson, Susan Graham, Ron Raines, Marsha Mason, Cynthia Erivo, Jin Ha, Ellie Fishman, Andrea Jones-Sojola and Jonathan Christopher
Videos