Exclusive: Backstage at A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Lincoln Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music In Concert, featuring brand new orchestrations by legendary orchestrator and lifelong Sondheim collaborator Jonathan Tunick recently hit the stage at David Geffen Hall at New York’s Lincoln Center.

Mr. Tunick himself conducted the 53-piece Orchestra of St. Luke’s, with an all-star cast that included Susan Graham, Cynthia Erivo, Marsha Mason, Ruthie Ann Miles, Ron Raines, Kerstin Anderson, Jonathan Christopher, Jason Gotay, Ellie Fishman, Jin Ha, Addie Harrington, Shuler Hensley, Leah Horowitz, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Ross Lekites. This 53-piece version nearly doubled the size of the original, which was orchestrated for a 27-piece orchestra.

Presented by Jeff Berger, the show was directed by Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award winner Marc Bruni and choreographed by Josh Prince.

A Little Night Music was originally produced and directed on Broadway in 1973 by Harold Prince, garnering 12 Tony Award nominations and winning six Tony Awards including Best Musical. A Little Night Music is Sondheim’s eighth musical, featuring his widely beloved ballad “Send in the Clowns,” and is a musical adaptation of the 1955 film Smiles of a Summer Night.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas