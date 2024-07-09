Exclusive: Backstage at A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Lincoln Center

The all-star cast that included Cynthia Erivo, Susan Graham, Marsha Mason, Ruthie Ann Miles, and more.

By: Jul. 09, 2024
Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music In Concert, featuring brand new orchestrations by legendary orchestrator and lifelong Sondheim collaborator Jonathan Tunick recently hit the stage at David Geffen Hall at New York’s Lincoln Center. 

Mr. Tunick himself conducted the 53-piece Orchestra of St. Luke’s, with an all-star cast that included Susan Graham, Cynthia Erivo, Marsha Mason, Ruthie Ann Miles, Ron Raines, Kerstin Anderson, Jonathan Christopher, Jason Gotay, Ellie Fishman, Jin Ha, Addie Harrington, Shuler Hensley, Leah Horowitz, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Ross Lekites. This 53-piece version nearly doubled the size of the original, which was orchestrated for a 27-piece orchestra.

Presented by Jeff Berger, the show was directed by Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award winner Marc Bruni and choreographed by Josh Prince.

A Little Night Music was originally produced and directed on Broadway in 1973 by Harold Prince, garnering 12 Tony Award nominations and winning six Tony Awards including Best Musical. A Little Night Music is Sondheim’s eighth musical, featuring his widely beloved ballad “Send in the Clowns,” and is a musical adaptation of the 1955 film Smiles of a Summer Night.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Ross Lekites, Leah Horowitz, Shuler Hensley, Ruthie Ann Miles, Jason Gotay, Addie Harrington, Kerstin Anderson, Susan Graham, Ron Raines, Marsha Mason, Cynthia Erivo, Jin Ha, Ellie Fishman, Andrea Jones-Sojola and Jonathan Christopher

Susan Graham, Ron Raines, Marsha Mason, Cynthia Erivo and Jin Ha

Cynthia Erivo

Susan Graham and Ron Raines

Director Marc Bruni and Choreographer Josh Prince

Jin Ha and Ruthie Ann Miles

Jonathan Tunick and Susan Graham

Shuler Hensley, Jonathan Tunick and Ron Raines

Kerstin Anderson and Rutie Ann Miles

Susan Graham, Ruthie Ann Miles and Jason Gotay

Michael Harrington, Addie Harrington and Elena Shaddow

Susan Graham and Jason Gotay

Choreographer Josh Prince, Susan Graham and Director Marc Bruni

Producer Jeff Berger, Susan Graham and Jason Gotay

Ross Lekites and Ellie Fishman

Jonathan Christopher, Ellie Fishman and Andrea Jones-Sojola

Rob Berman and Shuler Hensley

Kerstin Anderson, Shuler Hensley and Addie Harrington

Producer Jeff Berger and Ron Raines

Anna Zavelson and Ruthie Ann Miles

Susan Graham and Brooke Shields

Mo Rocca, Rob Berman and Shuler Hensley

Shuler Hensley and Ron Raines

Jonathan Tunick and Hal Linden

Shuler Hensley and Ruthie Ann Miles

Original Broadway cast members D. Jamin-Bartlett and George Lee Andrews

Grayson Hensley, Paula DeRosa-Hensley, Shuler Hensley, Skyler Hensley and Bryce Payne

Jason Gotay and Michael Hartung

Andrea Jones-Sojola, Producer Jeff Berger, Kerstin Anderson and Jason Gotay

Kerstin Anderson and Jason Gotay

Dustin Flores and Ruthie Ann Miles

Ron Raines and Kerstin Anderson

Brooke Shields Susan Graham and Jason Gotay

Ross Lekites, Leah Horowitz, Shuler Hensley, Ruthie Ann Miles, Jason Gotay, Addie Harrington, Kerstin Anderson, Susan Graham, Ron Raines, Marsha Mason, Cynthia Erivo, Jin Ha, Ellie Fishman, Andrea Jones-Sojola and Jonathan Christopher




