Exclusive: BWW's Theatre Industry Podcast 'The OHenry Report' Discusses Post-Tony Awards Fallout with Forbes' Lee Seymour

On this episode of BroadwayWorld's theatre business podcast, "The OHenry Report," Tony-nominated and Olivier-winning Broadway producer and investor Oliver Henry Roth talks to producer and Forbes theatre contributor Lee Seymour about what happened at the 2019 Tony Awards, and how those results have impacted the bottom lines for the productions that were (and weren't) recognized.

The pair also talks about how the Tony Awards' fallout will impact the 2019-2020 season.



About Oliver Henry Roth: Oliver is a producer at OHenry Productions, a New York-based production company which he founded in 2014. His producing credits include the West End's The Inheritance, Broadway's Burn This, Escape to Margaritaville, and Head Over Heels, off-Broadway's Invisible Thread and Straight, and the current tour of Hundred Days. Upcoming: Lempicka, Sam's Room.

In addition to producing independently, Oliver is the consulting producer at DVRF, a nonprofit dedicated to developing new work and supporting emerging theater artists. On top of producing, Oliver manages a portfolio of theatrical investments including Hello, Dolly!; Kinky Boots; Network; Sweeney Todd; Be More Chill; Derren Brown: Underground and TodayTix.

With Oliver's unique approach to producing, he will discuss how production teams integrate data analytics into their projects, and what that means for their bottomline. Oliver also uses trends and historical data to provide some of the most accurate Tony Awards predictions in the business.

For more information on Roth and OHenry Productions, visit their website at ohenryproductions.com . You can find oliver on twitter and instagram @oliverhenryroth.

Music by: bensound.com

