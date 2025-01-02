Everything to Know About the 82nd Annual Golden Globes- How to Stream, Who's Nominated, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The highly-anticipated 82nd Annual Golden Globes® will take place on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The Golden Globes®, often referred to as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year®,” is the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of both film and television.

How to Watch

The 82nd Annual Golden Globes®, the first major award show of the season, will air live on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

Paramount+ is offering a seven-day free trial, inviting new audiences to try the service along with tuning in for this year’s Golden Globes. The Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Plan* currently costs $12.99/month or $119.99/year. The Paramount+ Essential Plan currently costs $7.99/month or $59.99/year.

Red Carpet Pre-Show

The official live digital pre-show for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes® hosted in partnership with Entertainment Tonight and Variety returns on Sunday, January 5, 2025, hosted by Rachel Smith (Entertainment Tonight Correspondent) and Marc Malkin (Variety Senior Culture and Events Editor). The stream will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET across Variety and Penske Media platforms.

Who's Hosting?

Acclaimed Emmy®-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser will host “Hollywood’s Party of the Year®”.

Additionally, Viola Davis, acclaimed actress, producer, and Golden Globe winner will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, along with Ted Danson, Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning actor, who will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award.

Notable Nominees

Wicked received four nominations- Cynthia Erivo for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Ariana Grande for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Other notable nominees include Emilia Pérez, which was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language, Best Director for Jacques Audiard, Best Screenplay, Best Original Score, and two nominations for Best Original Song. Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña, were also recognized for their performances.

Emilia Pérez leads in the film categories with 10 nominations, followed by The Brutalist, with seven nominations, and Conclave, with six nominations.

The Bear leads in the television categories with five nominations, followed by Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun, with four nominations. Find the full list of nominees here.

Historic Firsts

Nikki Glaser is making history as the first woman to host the Golden Globes® on her own.

Karla Sofía Gascón, a Spanish-born actress who resides in Mexico, makes history as the first transgender woman nominated for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture-musical or comedy.

With his 11th nomination, Denzel Washington is the most-nominated Black performer for the Golden Globes®.