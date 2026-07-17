Colman Domingo in Talks to Co-Write Live-Action 'Princess Tiana' Film With Robert O'Hara

Oscar-nominated actor, playwright, and filmmaker Colman Domingo is reportedly in talks to co-write a live-action Tiana film for Disney alongside acclaimed Tony Award-nominated director and playwright Robert O'Hara, according to a new report from Deadline.

The project would serve as a spinoff of Disney's 2009 animated hit The Princess and the Frog, centering once again on Princess Tiana. While plot details have not been revealed, the film would mark a new direction for the beloved character after Disney shelved its long-in-development Tiana animated Disney+ series in 2025 as the studio shifted away from producing original long-form animated streaming content.

Domingo, a celebrated multi-hyphenate artist whose recent work spans stage and screen, would add the Disney project to an already impressive résumé that includes Academy Award nominations for Rustin and Sing Sing, as well as an Emmy-nominated performance in The Four Seasons. On Broadway, he earned a Tony Award nomination for writing Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and has appeared in productions including Passing Strange, The Scottsboro Boys, and Chicago.

O'Hara is one of the American theatre's most distinctive directors and playwrights. His Broadway directing credits include Slave Play, A Raisin in the Sun, and Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play, earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Director of a Play. His original plays include Bootycandy, Barbecue, and Mankind.

Released in 2009, The Princess and the Frog introduced audiences to Tiana, Disney's first Black princess. Set in 1920s New Orleans, the Academy Award-nominated animated musical follows an ambitious young woman whose dream of opening her own restaurant is interrupted after she is transformed into a frog alongside Prince Naveen. The film featured the voice of Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose as Tiana and has since become one of Disney's most beloved modern animated classics.

Disney has not officially announced the project, and no casting, creative team, or production timeline has been confirmed.

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