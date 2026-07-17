Valentina to Join RICHARD O’BRIEN’S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW On Broadway

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show will welcome a new Columbia to its cast of aliens and eccentrics! Valentina will join the Tony-nominated production as “Columbia” beginning on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Valentina is making her Broadway debuting on Broadway as the first Trans Mexican American featured in a principal cast. Best known for being a Fan Favorite on “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Valentina's extended screen credits include FOX’s “Rent LIVE” (Angel Dumont), “La Usurpadora: The Musical” (Lydia), Warner Bros. “In The Heights”, Netflix’s “The House of Flowers”. She was also the inaugural host of “Drag Race Mexico”.

Valentina joins the current cast including: Rachel Dratch as “Narrator,” Andrew Durand as “Brad,” Luke Evans as “Frank-N-Furter,” Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” Harvey Guillén as “Eddie / Dr. Scott,” Stephanie Hsu as “Janet,” Josh Rivera as “Rocky,” Sherie Rene Scott as “Magenta” as well as Anania, Renée Albulario, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.

About The Rocky Horror Show

The Rocky Horror Show directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton began previews on March 26, 2026 and opened officially to critical and audience acclaim on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th). The creative and design team includes: choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull. Casting is by Carrie Gardner & Stephen Kopel and the production stage manager is Bryan Bauer.

The production received 9 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical Revival, 6 Drama Desk Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, 4 Drama League Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musial, 2 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations as well as 2 Chita Rivera Award nominations for Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway show.

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show has been in continuous production throughout the world for the last 52 years, the only musical to have achieved this record. The show originally opened at The Royal Court Theatre in 1973, while the subsequent film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, premiered a few years later in 1975. The stage version has been seen by over 40 million people in some 15 languages. The legendary rock-‘n’-roll musical takes on new life as a guaranteed party at the legendary Studio 54 and will feature some of the most iconic musical show stopping classics of all time, including “Dammit Janet,” “Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me,” “Hot Patootie” and of course, “Time Warp,” the party floor-filler.

The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids—Brad and his fiancée, Janet—on their way to visit their former college professor when by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a mansion. They meet the charismatic Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie, and Rocky. It is an adventure they would remember, for a very long time.

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