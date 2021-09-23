Eryc Taylor Dance Announces Fall Gala Honoring JoAnn M. Hunter

Eryc Taylor Dance announces their Fall Gala on November 5, 2021 at 7:00pm at The Lounge, 121 E 22nd Street, NYC. Tickets for this IN PERSON event are available on Eventbrite, accessible via etd.nyc.

The celebratory evening will honor Broadway Director/Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter (Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock, Cinderella) with the first ever ETD Artistic Director's Award. Special Guest Kanon Sapp (looseKANONdance) will announce the new recipients of the ETD New Choreographer Grant. In addition to cocktails by Fleurs de Prairie and hors d'oeuvres by Daniel Boulud, there will be a performance of ETD's Chaise Lung featuring company members Alex Tenreiro Theis and Taylor Ennen. Former ETD Company Member Timothy Patterson will also perform as his alter ego, drag sensation Kíara.

A message from Eryc Taylor, Artistic Director of Eryc Taylor Dance:

"As we return to live performance and our ability to engage our community through dance in person again, it's more important than ever to make sure we keep dance alive while honoring the diversity in creativity around us," said Eryc Taylor. "This year for our gala, I am proud to recognize amazingly creative women in dance who continue to carry the torch as leaders, as artists, and as super humans.

Our Company continues to stand for decency, love, and respect for all and I will always endeavor to convey that in our mission and extensive outreach work. We are committed to supporting and uplifting those who work tirelessly in fighting inequality and injustice while making art.

We are here. Will you join us? Let's celebrate together!"

For more information, please visit www.etd.nyc