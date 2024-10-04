Ephraim Sykes, Jenna de Waal, Nichelle Lewis Will Perform at DRAMA AT THE DISCO Benefit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Drama League just announced “DRAMA AT THE DISCO: A DRAMA LEAGUE BENEFIT.” The benefit, presented with a spirit of uplifting and amplifying the New York theater community, will be held on Monday, October 21 at 7:00PM at The Edison Rooftop (40 W 47th Street).

The benefit will feature a dazzling array of performances by Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud, Hamilton, Motown: The Musical), Jeanna de Waal (Diana: The Musical, Sweeney Todd, Kinky Boots), and Nichelle Lewis (The Wiz), and a special appearance by Tony Award & SAG Award nominee Richard Kind (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”, All In on Broadway). More Guest Stars will be announced shortly.

Under the direction of Drama League Directors Project Alum Elena Araoz, this unforgettable night of drama on the dance floor will start with an exclusive sponsor reception, with special tribute performances. The dance party follows with a global cuisine strolling supper, premium cocktails, live music by the genre-bending, community-bridging band Third Reprise and interactive immersive experiences with incredible Broadway stars and alumni artists, including casino gaming, professional portrait studio, celebrity bartenders, and more. Additional performances will be announced soon.

The Drama League Executive Director Bevin Ross said: “Please join the entire theater community under the glittering disco ball and lights as we tear up the dance floor to support America’s only full-time creative development home for directors!”

The Benefit will also include the presentation of the annual Arts Ally Award, given each year to those who strengthen the foundation upon which the arts stand. The 2024 honoree is Tony, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning producer Patty Baker of Good Productions. Driven by her passion for fostering talent and enriching the cultural landscape, Patty has been a producer on Memphis, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, To Kill a Mockingbird, Fiddler on the Roof, Three Tall Women, Hamilton, A Beautiful Noise, and Water for Elephants. In addition to her producing career, Patty serves on the boards of several arts organizations, including the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples, Florida, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

The Benefit is co-chaired by Patty Baker/Good Productions, Jay and Patty Baker, and Mary Jain , in partnership with BroadwayHD, and with support from Dr. David Helfet/ Dr. Bryan Kelly/ Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi/Hospital for Special Surgery, John Gore Organization, Darin Oduyoye, and Stan Ponte.

The Drama League has been at the forefront of the American Theater community since 1916, providing life-long artistic resources for directors and a platform for dialogue with audiences. Each year, their annual events bookend the theater season – kicking off with the benefit provides attendees with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to see the finest talent on stage and then sealing the season with a grand celebration at The Drama League Awards.

The 2024 Drama League Board of Directors is led by Bonnie Comley (President), Gabriel Stelian-Shanks (Artistic Director), Bevin Ross (Executive Director), Kumiko Yoshii (Vice President), Sarah Hutton (Vice President), Mary Jain (Vice President), Arthur Pober (Vice President), Irene Gandy (Secretary), Townsend Teague (Treasurer), Mary Jain (Development Chair), Sarah Hutton (Governance Chair), and Gwynn MacDonald (Programs Chair). Board Members include Elena Araoz, Trish Chambers, Estefanía Fadul, Una Jackman, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Jonathan Lonner, Darin Oduyoye, Stan Ponte, and Fred Siegel.