Emerging Artists Theatre Presents EAT Carol's Benefit
Emerging Artists Theatre (EAT) will present EAT Carol's on Monday, December 2, at 7:30 pm at TADA Theater in midtown. Get into the holiday spirit with EAT's unique evening of popular Christmas Carols rewritten to be all about food and eating. EAT company members and participants of their New Work Series will perform the carols. Clare Cooper serves as the accompanist.
All proceeds go to support the New Work Series, where EAT acts as an incubator for new voices from the page to the stage. The evening includes complimentary beer, wine, hot cider, finger food and homemade holiday cookies.
Well known holiday carols include O Little Town of Bethlehem (O Little Snacks in my Hometown), O Come All Ye Faithful (O Come all Ye Foodies), Silver Bells (Vegan Meals), Little Drummer Boy (Little Dumpling Girl), and Silent Night (UnSilent Guest, UnHoly Guest), among others.
The benefit takes place at TADA Theatre, 15 W 28th Street (between Broadway & 5th Ave.), 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001. Subways: R/W to 28th street, B/D/F/M/N/Q to 34th street, F to 23rd street.
Tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the door and are available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4433249 or by calling 1-800-838-3006.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
NME has reported that Johnny Depp is producing a musical about Michael Jackson a?" told from the point of view of his glove.... (read more)
How to Watch the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? Your All-Inclusive Guide!
The big day is here! The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, will hit the streets of New York City.... (read more)
VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Gets an Unexpected Call From Julie Andrews
Jennifer Garner had 'zero chill' when she got a surprise phone call from someone she admires very much, actress Julie Andrews.... (read more)
BWW Flashback: The 20 Best Broadway Performances from Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Past
While we countdown the big day, take a trip down memory lane with some of our favorite parade performances of years gone by!... (read more)
Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
Ahead of next weekend's television premiere, The SpongeBob Musical has released all new production photos!... (read more)
Trump's Budget Proposal Eliminates Funding For National Endowment for the Arts For Third Year in a Row
Trump's proposed budget has eliminated funding for the arts and humanities, public television and radio, libraries and museums, for the third year in ... (read more)