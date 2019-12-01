Emerging Artists Theatre Presents EAT Carol's Benefit

Emerging Artists Theatre (EAT) will present EAT Carol's on Monday, December 2, at 7:30 pm at TADA Theater in midtown. Get into the holiday spirit with EAT's unique evening of popular Christmas Carols rewritten to be all about food and eating. EAT company members and participants of their New Work Series will perform the carols. Clare Cooper serves as the accompanist.

All proceeds go to support the New Work Series, where EAT acts as an incubator for new voices from the page to the stage. The evening includes complimentary beer, wine, hot cider, finger food and homemade holiday cookies.

Well known holiday carols include O Little Town of Bethlehem (O Little Snacks in my Hometown), O Come All Ye Faithful (O Come all Ye Foodies), Silver Bells (Vegan Meals), Little Drummer Boy (Little Dumpling Girl), and Silent Night (UnSilent Guest, UnHoly Guest), among others.

The benefit takes place at TADA Theatre, 15 W 28th Street (between Broadway & 5th Ave.), 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001. Subways: R/W to 28th street, B/D/F/M/N/Q to 34th street, F to 23rd street.

Tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the door and are available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4433249 or by calling 1-800-838-3006.





