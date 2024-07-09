Eden Espinosa, Ramin Karimloo, and More Join BROADWAY BY THE BOARDWALK At Hudson River Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hudson River Park has announced the lineup for its inaugural Broadway By The Boardwalk series, featuring free performances by Broadway artists for the public to enjoy on summer evenings in an intimate park setting.

The series will be held on Mondays at 6:30pm from July 15 to August 5 at Hudson River Park's Clinton Cove. Broadway by the Boardwalk is funded and supported by Hudson River Park Friends and is part of Hudson River Park's 2024 season of summer programming, which features hundreds of free and fun music, fitness, environmental and dance events for all ages. The series is produced in partnership with Erich Bergen and 6W Entertainment.

Clinton Cove is located in Hudson River Park near Pier 96 at West 55th Street and the Hudson River. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets for seating on the grass.

“Broadway by the Boardwalk will give New Yorkers and visitors from around the world an extraordinary opportunity to enjoy free performances from talented Broadway artists,” said Noreen Doyle, President & CEO of the Hudson River Park Trust. "Broadway's iconic theaters are located just steps from Hudson River Park, and we are grateful to Hudson River Park Friends for funding and supporting this exciting event series that brings us both together. We look forward to welcoming the public to enjoy these wonderful performances along with our many other amazing events all summer long.”

“Hudson River Park Friends is thrilled to be supporting this al fresco extension of Broadway's theater district at Clinton Cove in Hudson River Park,” said Connie Fishman, Hudson River Park Friends' Executive Director. “This is such an exciting addition to the Park's already outstanding season of music, dance, fitness and cultural events overlooking the majestic Hudson River.”

BROADWAY BY THE BOARDWALK PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Eden Espinosa

Monday, July 15 | 6:30pm-8:30pm | Clinton Cove

Eden Espinosa, who is warmly recognized for her iconic portrayals of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway and in Los Angeles and San Francisco, will kick off the Broadway by the Boardwalk series. Eden received her first Tony Award nomination this year for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for her stunning performance in Lempicka on Broadway. Eden also originated on Broadway as the title character in Brooklyn the Musical, and was beloved as Maureen in the closing Broadway company of Rent.

Ramin Karimloo

Monday, July 22 | 6:30pm-8:30pm | Clinton Cove

On July 22, singer, songwriter, and actor Ramin Karimloo, who is well known for his work on Broadway, London's West End, and as an artist who has toured the world with his band, Ramin & The Broadgrass Band, will headline the second Broadway by the Boardwalk performance. In 2014, Ramin made his Broadway debut as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, a role that earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical. He has also played multiple leading roles in West End's The Phantom of the Opera and originated the leading roles of Gleb Vaganov in Anastasia, Nick Arnstein in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, and The Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies. Ramin is set to return to Broadway in 2025 as the Pirate King in a revival of The Pirates of Penzance.

Bradley Gibson

Monday, July 29 | 6:30pm-8:30pm | Clinton Cove

The third Broadway by the Boardwalk show will feature a performance by Bradley Gibson, a multi-talented actor both on stage and on screen best known for starring in the Netflix drama series Partner Track as well as the hit series Power Book II: Ghost. Recently, Bradley originated the role of Hercules in the Disney Theatrical Production and starred on Broadway as Simba in Disney's The Lion King. Additionally, Bradley starred in Broadway's Chicago, A Bronx Tale, and others.

Adam and Arielle Jacobs

Monday, August 8th | 6:30pm-8:30pm | Clinton Cove

Closing out Broadway by the Boardwalk on August 5, siblings and beloved Broadway artists Adam and Arielle Jacobs, will join together for a memorable performance. Best known for her role as Princess Jasmine in Disney's smash-hit Broadway musical Aladdin, Arielle Jacobs made her Broadway debut starring opposite Lin-Manuel Miranda, playing Nina Rosario in the final Broadway cast of his four-time Tony Award and Grammy Award winning musical In The Heights. Most recently, Arielle starred as Imelda Marcos, the former First Lady of the Philippines, opposite Lea Salonga in the historic first-ever all-Filipino Broadway cast of David Byrne's Here Lies Love.

Adam Jacobs is currently performing the role of Captain Walker in The Who's Tommy on Broadway and is best known for originating the role of Aladdin, which received a Drama Desk and Grammy nomination. Adam also starred as Simba in The Lion King and Marius in Les Misérables and has traversed the country in five Broadway National Touring productions, performing with symphonies in Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and internationally in Vienna, Dubai, and Japan.

Hudson River Park's summer event calendar can be found at hudsonriverpark.org/events.