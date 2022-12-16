Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
Photos & Video: First Look at JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT in Toronto

The production stars Jac Yarrow, Vanessa Fisher and more.

Dec. 16, 2022  

The new London Palladium production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is now on stage through February 18, 2023 at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Get a first look at photos and video below!

This lavish new production stars Jac Yarrow, chosen by Andrew Lloyd Webber himself to play the title role when this production was first mounted in summer 2019, and in its subsequent return in 2021 to the London Palladium following the long Covid hiatus, and in the UK and Irish tours in 2022.

Joining him is Vanessa Fisher as the Narrator. Vanessa starred in the same role in the original 2019 engagement at the London Palladium.

In the role of the Pharaoh is musical theatre star Tosh Wanogho-Maud, who joins the Joseph company directly following playing one of the Drifters in the West End smash-hit new musical The Drifters Girl.

Joseph is the musical that launched the Rice-Lloyd Webber collaboration, becoming a multi-award-winning show performed in over 80 countries and recognized as one of the world's most beloved family musicals. It features many songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me, There's One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go Joseph.

Helmed by director Laurence Connor, whose new productions of Les Misérables (co-directed with James Powell) and The Phantom of the Opera have been seen around the world, this acclaimed new production is choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter and has set and costumes by Morgan Large, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by John Cameron, and musical supervision and direction by John Rigby.

Photo credit: Cylla von Tiedemann

Vanessa Fisher, Jac Yarrow and the company.

(Centre) Will Hawksworth and the company

Vanessa Fisher and the company

Jac Yarrow and the company

Jac Yarrow and the company

Tosh Wanogho-Maud and the company

(Centre l-r) Matt Gibson, Vanessa Fisher and the company

The company



