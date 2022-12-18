Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
Review Roundup: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Opens in Toronto

The production runs at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto through February 18, 2023.

Dec. 18, 2022  

The new London Palladium production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat opened at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto on December 16th. The production runs through February 18th, 2023.

This lavish new production, cited as the definitive one for this generation, stars Jac Yarrow, the thrilling new discovery chosen by Andrew Lloyd Webber himself to play the title role when this production was first mounted in summer 2019, and in its subsequent return in 2021 to the London Palladium following the long Covid hiatus, and in the UK and Irish tours in 2022.

Helmed by director Laurence Connor, whose new productions of Les Misérables (co-directed with James Powell) and The Phantom of the Opera have been seen around the world, this acclaimed new production is choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter and has set and costumes by Morgan Large, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by John Cameron, and musical supervision and direction by John Rigby.

Karen Fricker, Toronto Star: The show ends with a speed-through megamix of all the big musical numbers and, on opening night, had the audience on its feet and bopping along, very young children and more senior figures alike. This is a crowd-pleaser that could do well on Broadway, particularly if concerns about some of its representations are addressed on its journey there.

Glenn Sumi, Now Toronto: Thankfully, this production boasts a fine cast, too. Vanessa Fisher, who gamely slips in and out of costumes several times to help move along the plot, makes a resourceful, energetic and strong-voiced narrator. Jac Yarrow, who plays Joseph and was a student a mere three years ago, exudes charm and optimism in both his charismatic onstage presence and his fine voice. And Tosh Wahogho-Maud, although he has some diction issues, nails his scene as the Pharaoh in the above-mentioned showstopper.

