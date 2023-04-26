Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EN VOGUE Comes to Kupferberg Center for the Arts in May

The performance is on Friday, May 19 at 8 PM.

Apr. 26, 2023  
En Vogue, the legendary R&B group, is set to perform live in concert at Kupferberg Center for the Arts, Queens College on Friday, May 19 at 8 PM. The concert promises to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all ages, featuring En Vogue's classic hits and new music.

Legendary! It's a status very few groups ever attain. But for 30 years and counting, En Vogue has achieved this pinnacle on nothing but pure talent. And they are not letting up now. Still riding high off the global release of 2018's "Electric Café," their first album in 14 years, En Vogue is literally soaring as Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron and Rhona Bennett take the group to even greater heights.

Formed in 1989 in the Bay Area, En Vogue, comprised then of Ellis, Herron, Dawn Robinson and Maxine Jones, began their official takeover in 1990 with their hit single, "Hold On" from their critically-acclaimed debut album, Born To Sing, which reached number one on both the dance and R&B/Hip-Hop charts. Since then, they have sold over 20 million physical albums. More impressively, they have transitioned effortlessly into the digital age, garnering over 30 million streams and 26 million plus YouTube views for their Top 6 hit singles alone, which, in addition to "Hold On," includes "Free Your Mind," "Never Gonna Get It," "Giving Him Something He Can Feel," "Don't Let Go" and "Whatta Man" (feat. Salt N Pepa).

En Vogue has won an array of awards that include seven MTV Video Music Awards, three Soul Train Music Awards, and two American Music Awards and nominated for several Grammy Awards.

EAudiences can expect to hear En Vogue's biggest hits, including "Don't Let Go (Love)," "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)," "Free Your Mind," and many more. In addition, the ladies will be performing songs from their latest album, "Electric Café" that includes the hit "Rocket".

"We are always thrilled to perform in New York as the city as always embraced from the beginning of our career," said En Vogue in a statement. "We can't wait to share an evening of unforgettable memories."

En Vogue's live performances are renowned for their energy and showmanship, and this concert promises to be no exception. Fans can expect a high-energy show with dazzling choreography, stunning visuals, and plenty of surprises.

Three decades later, En Vogue continues to set a high standard for women in music. Their crowns remain intact. In a fickle industry, they have not only been able to "hold on," but they've ascended to their "legendary" status on their own terms. Don't miss your chance to see one of the most iconic female groups of all time in concert. Get your tickets today and get ready for a night of music you'll never forget.






