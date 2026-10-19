Drew Droege to Host ROCKY WHORER, NSFW Halloween Party at Eagle NYC
Performers including La Zavaleta will pair songs from the ROCKY HORROR songbook with kink performances.
Comedian Drew Droege (Messy White Gays, Titanique) will fly in from Los Angeles to host Rocky Whorer: An NSFW Rocky Horror Party, a one-night-only Halloween-week event at the Eagle NYC (554 W 28th St) on Thursday, October 29. Doors open at 10PM and the show starts at midnight.
Rocky Whorer isn't a screening. At midnight, a lineup of New York drag, burlesque and nightlife performers takes the floor one number at a time, each pairing a song from the Rocky Horror songbook with a kink. La Zavaleta headlines, with Pink Pancake, Mr. Eagle 2027 Avatar, Tyler & Toolboi, Queerly Femmetastic, Darling Toby and The Fuppets. DJs Pisces Prince and Kofi Samuels play before and after the show.
Droege is best known for his viral impressions of Chloë Sevigny and for writing and starring in the Off-Broadway solo comedies Bright Colors and Bold Patterns and Happy Birthday Doug. An alum of The Groundlings and Upright Citizens Brigade, his television credits include Search Party, Heathers, Bob's Burgers and Drunk History.
Rocky Whorer is produced and creative directed by Jed Levinson.
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