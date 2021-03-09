Dr. Fauci Says He Wants to See HAMILTON Again Post-Pandemic

Dr. Fauci and Mayor of LA, Eric Garcetti, recently joined KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO in LA. for an interview, discussing the vaccination process, the guidelines for resuming travel, what he is most looking forward to post-pandemic and more.

Fauci revealed that one of the things he is most looking forward to post-pandemic is seeing Hamilton on stage again!

He shared, "I want to see a good movie in a movie theater and I want to see 'Hamilton' again in the theater but I also want to go to a ball game."

Listen to the full interview below!

Dr. Fauci emphasized that the U.S. will have enough supply of the vaccine for all that qualify by end of May; Must concentrate on equity of distributing the vaccine:

"The sooner and the more effectively we get people vaccinated in an equitable manner, that tunnel is going to get shorter and shorter and that light is going to get brighter and brighter."