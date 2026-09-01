Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction Will Return in September

Tthe Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will celebrate 40 years on Sunday, September 27, 2026. The event will feature more than 60 tables of collectibles from Broadway past and present, meet your favorite Broadway stars and bid on once-in-a-lifetime experiences and rare memorabilia in live and silent auctions.

The annual outdoor event will take over NYC's Theater District, running across West 44th and West 45th Streets, Shubert Alley and into the heart of Times Square, from 10 am to 7 pm; the live auction begins at 5 pm. This Broadway community celebration is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Learn more about the day at broadwaycares.org/flea.

Shop for one-of-a-kind posters, stage-used props and stage-worn costumes. The tables will represent current and recent Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, producing organizations, unions, guilds, marketing groups, ticket agencies, concessionaires and fan clubs, each offering hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

Fans can also bid on unique, one-of-a-kind items and exclusive in-person experiences through the silent and live auctions. These auction lots include signed posters, handwritten musical phrases, vintage set pieces, costumes signed by Tony Award winners, opening night tickets, behind-the-scenes meet-and-greets and even the opportunity to make your Broadway debut in an exclusive walk-on role. Shubert Alley hosts the bustling silent auction, and beginning at 5 pm, the live auction takes place in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

Select silent auction items are now available for online bidding, including prop pieces signed by George Clooney and Leslie Odom Jr. and signed heels worn onstage by Audra McDonald. Additional lots are to be added in the weeks leading up to the in-person event. Live auction lots will be available for online bidding September 9.

Also returning is the star-studded Autograph Table and Photo Booth, located on the deck of the iconic Junior's restaurant in Shubert Alley. Here, beloved Broadway stars get to join in on the excitement: meeting fans, signing autographs and snapping pictures in support of Broadway Cares.

Further details about the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction – including participating tables, auction lots and special guests – will be announced later this month.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' longest-held traditions. The event had its humble beginnings four decades ago with two tables set up by cast members and stage managers of A Chorus Line outside their stage door in Shubert Alley. Now, the cherished community event has grown into one of the most anticipated events of the season for theater lovers to unite.

Each treasure discovered and each auction lot won directly supports a safety net of essential services for those in the performing arts community and provides lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling, housing and hope to people nationwide living with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses.

Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record $1,633,803. Since 1987, the 39 editions of the event have raised more than $21 million.

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