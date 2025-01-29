Deborah Cox, Wayne Brady, Kelli O'Hara & More to Perform During GRAMMYs Premiere Ceremony

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Deborah Cox and Wayne Brady, along with Tony-winner Kelli O'Hara are set to perform during the the 67th Annual Premiere Ceremony ahead of the GRAMMYs this Sunday.

The cast album for The Wiz, which includes performances by Cox and Brady, has been nominated for Best Musical Theater Album. In addition to The Wiz, Best Musical Theatre Album nominees include Hell's Kitchen, Merrily We Roll Along, The Outsiders, Suffs, and The Notebook. O'Hara was nominated for the award in 2012 and 2015 for Nice Work If You Can Get It and The King and I, respectively.

Returning to host the Premiere Ceremony is songwriter/producer and current nominee Justin Tranter, live from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sun, Feb. 2. To kick off the ceremony, the opening number will feature a performance by current nominees Yolanda Adams, Brady, Cox, Scott Hoying, Angelique Kidjo, and Taj Mahal. In addition to O'Hara, other artists scheduled to perform include current nominees Joe Bonamassa, Joyce DiDonato, Béla Fleck, Renée Fleming, and Muni Long, as well as composer Kevin Puts.

Presenters for the first GRAMMY Awards® of the day include Brady and Hoying, current nominees Bob Clearmountain, Rhiannon Giddens, Queen Sheba, and Anoushka Shankar, and five-time GRAMMY winner and former Recording Academy® Board of Trustees Chair Jimmy Jam. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and Chair of the Board of Trustees Tammy Hurt will provide opening remarks. The 67th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.GRAMMY.com.