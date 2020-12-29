David Romano, Voice Teacher to Josh Groban and Original Broadway Cast Member of PHANTOM, Has Passed Away
Groban paid tribute to Romano in an Instagram post, stating, 'I will never forget the fun times, the care for my craft, and the friendship. Thank you, David.'
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of David Romano, voice teacher and Broadway actor. Romano starred as as Ubaldo Piangi in the Broadway cast of Phantom of the Opera, and was a voice teacher to Josh Groban.
Groban paid tribute to Romano on Instagram, stating:
"When I think back to my early years, there were two Davids who guided my voice. The first of course was @davidfoster. But behind the scenes there was another, David Romano. I remember when I first met David he was pretty eccentric. Big energy. Big opinions (that never changed!), but big knowledge."
See the full post below:
A post shared by Josh Groban (@joshgroban)
