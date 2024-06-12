David Mamet to Pen Feature Drama THE PRINCE Starring Scott Haze, Nicolas Cage & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to Deadline, playwright David Mamet has written the screenplay for a new feature drama called The Prince. The description reveals that the film "chronicles an addict’s tumultuous odyssey through the highstakes world of power, pleasure, and pain on a transformative journey toward recovery."

The film is set to star Scott Haze as the lead character Parker with an ensemble that features Nicolas Cage, J.K. Simmons, Giancarlo Esposito, and Andy Garcia.

The Prince is rumored to be inspired by Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, and his own public struggles with addiction. However, this has been unconfirmed, with a source saying "This project has been in the works for a while and, as it currently stands and is led by van Hoy, is a fictional account of fictional events and characters.”

In a statement, Van Hoy told Deadline “It’s amazing to work with David Mamet on this wildly original screenplay."

Read more at Deadline.

David Mamet has won a Pulitzer Prize and received Tony nominations for Glengarry Glen Ross (1984) and Speed-the-Plow (1988). As a screenwriter, he has received Oscar nominations for The Verdict (1982) and Wag the Dog (1997). He has faced controversy multiple times in recent years with his negative comments regarding various political and cultural ideologies, most recently in April of this year.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos