David Hyde Pierce Joins Julia Child Drama on HBO Max

The actor replaces Tom Hollander.

Deadline reports that David Hyde Pierce has replaced actor Tom Hollander in the upcoming HBO Max Julia Child drama series.

The actor will play Paul Child, Julia's loving husband.

"Julia" is inspired by Julia Child's extraordinary life and her show "The French Chef," which essentially invented food television. Through Julia (Sarah Lancashire) and her singular can-do spirit, it explores an evolving time in American history - the emergence of a new social institution called public television, feminism and the women's movement, the nature of celebrity, and America's cultural growth. At its heart, the show is a portrait of a marriage with an evolving and complicated power dynamic.

Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz, Bebe Neuwirth also star; Isabella Rossellini and Jefferson Mays guest starring will appear in the series.

Here is a list of Pierce's Broadway credits:

Broadway: Hello, Dolly! opposite Bette Midler, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, La Bete, Accent on Youth, Curtains (Tony), Spamalot (Drama Desk nomination), The Heidi Chronicles, Beyond Therapy. Off-Broadway: A Life, White Rabbit Red Rabbit, The Landing, Close Up Space, Elliot Loves, The Author's Voice, The Maderati, Zero Positive, Summer, That's It Folks!, Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing, Peter Brook's production of The Cherry Orchard.



Regional: Curtains (Center Theatre Group); Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks (Geffen Playhouse); Vanya and Sonia... (McCarter Theatre Center); Candida, Elliot Loves (Goodman Theatre); Holiday, Camille (Long Wharf Theatre); The Seagull, Cyrano, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Execution of Justice (Guthrie Theater).



As director: It Shoulda Been You (Broadway, George Street Playhouse), Ripcord (Manhattan Theatre Club), Vanya and Sonia... (Center Theatre Group), The Importance of Being Earnest (Williamstown Theatre Festival).



Film: The Perfect Host, Wet Hot American Summer, Down with Love, Isn't She Great, Wolf, Treasure Planet, A Bug's Life, Nixon, Sleepless in Seattle, Crossing Delancey.



Television: "When We Rise," "The Good Wife," "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp," "The Powers That Be," and "Frasier (Emmy, SAG Awards).

