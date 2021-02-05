Danny Gardner and Danny Harris Kornfeld Join SOUP TROUPE ONLINE For 'DannyPalooza'
Tune in on Sunday, February at 7PM EST!
Tune in on Sunday, February at 7PM EST as SOUP TROUPE ONLINE goes live with their first ever "DannyPalooza". Hosted by co-founder Danny Feldman (Hide and Seek) and co-president Dani Wergiles, the weekly livestream will discuss soups and more with special guests Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset, Dames at Sea) and Danny Harris Kornfeld (Rent 20th Anniversary Tour, Renascence). Join SOUP TROUPE ONLINE this "SOUPer" Bowl Sunday for exciting rounds of team games, Q&As, and more.
SOUP TROUPE ONLINE goes live each week to rate soups within a variety of different categories, recall favorite soup memories, and more. Started at French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts by Feldman alongside co-founder Cole Wright-Schaner, the troupe met weekly each summer prior to the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort to keep soup in all of our lives, Feldman and Wergiles have moved their platform online, and have entertained Broadway stars from the companies of Jagged Little Pill, Dear Evan Hansen, Mrs. Doubtfire, Wicked, Sing Street, The Prom, The Band's Visit, Something Rotten!, Newsies, Violet, West Side Story, SpongeBob Squarepants, Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, The Book of Mormon, The Phantom of the Opera, Fun Home, Avenue Q, Mary Poppins, The Play That Goes Wrong, and more. STO's most recent episode included an appearance by Wonu Ogunfowora (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, A Bronx Tale, We Are The Tigers).
More information on SOUP TROUPE ONLINE can be found on Instagram @souptroupeofficial, and on Facebook @SoupTroupeOnline.
