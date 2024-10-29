Danny DeVito to be Honored at Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2025 Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Roundabout Theatre Company's 2025 Gala will honor Danny DeVito on Monday, March 10, 2025 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, 141 West 54th St. in New York City.

Mr. DeVito, who most recently starred in Roundabout’s I Need That by Theresa Rebeck and made his Broadway debut in Roundabout’s The Price by Arthur Miller, will be honored for his contribution to the theatre with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre, named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. The award is given to those who have made an indelible impact on both theatre and Roundabout. All tickets and tables include a seat for the dinner, live auction, and the special concert performance to be announced.

All proceeds benefit Roundabout’s many programs, including Education at Roundabout, which offers nationally recognized programs that use the stimulating power of the arts to inspire, engage, and promote social equity.

Gala Tickets range from $2,500 – $10,000 and include seating for the dinner and performance, and an invitation to the private cocktail party with Roundabout artists starting at $3,500. Gala Tables start at $25,000 and include a table of ten for dinner and the performance. To purchase tickets or a table to Roundabout’s 2025 Gala, contact: events@roundabouttheatre.org For more information: https://gala.roundabouttheatre.org