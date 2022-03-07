Daniel Radcliffe Will Lead MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at New York Theatre Workshop

Daniel Radcliffe will lead a new production of Merrily We Roll Along at New York Theatre Workshop!

NYTW announced today that the musical, featuring music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart, will complete the company's 2022/23 Season.

Directed by Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman and choreographed by Tim Jackson, Merrily We Roll Along is presented by special arrangement with Sonia Friedman Productions, the Menier Chocolate Factory (Artistic Director, David Babani), and Patrick Catullo, and will star Radcliffe as Charley. Merrily We Roll Along is planned for late 2022 at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th Street, New York, NY 10003). Additional details, including the full cast, will be announced at a later date.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends - writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim's most celebrated and personal songs. Maria Friedman first directed the musical at London's Menier Chocolate Factory which subsequently transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre to critical acclaim-the most five-star reviews in West End history-winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical.

NYTW also announced today two new cross-season membership packages, offering a special deal for the remaining 2021/22 season, as well as guaranteeing access to the 2022/23 season. Cross-season memberships (7-Play Premiere for $425 or 7-Play Cross-Season for $335) are on sale now at NYTW.org or by calling 212-460-5475. Early renewal for current members is also available for the 2022/23 season.

Merrily We Roll Along will complete the NYTW 2022/23 season. It joins the previously announced productions of Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters, in a new adaptation by Pulitzer Prize finalist Clare Barron (Dance Nation, You Got Older), directed by Tony Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Sam Gold (Othello, Fun Home); american (tele)visions by Tow Playwright-in-Residence Victor I. Cazares (Pinching Pennies with Penny Marshall), directed by NYTW Usual Suspect Rubén Polendo (); 2019 winner of the Yale Drama Prize, How to Defend Yourself by Liliana Padilla (Born 1000 Times), co-directed by Tony Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown), Padilla and Helen Hayes Award winner Steph Paul (The Last Match); and The Half-God of Rainfall by Inua Ellams (Barber Shop Chronicles).

Daniel Radcliffe stars this month in Paramount's The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. He just wrapped production on the Roku original film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. His TBS series "Miracle Workers," with Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni was recently picked up for a fourth season. Last season the anthology comedy was set along the infamous Oregon Trail, with Radcliffe playing an idealistic small-town preacher. Radcliffe also executive produces. The second season, "Miracle Workers: Dark Ages," was set in the Medieval Period and starred Radcliffe as the hapless Prince Chauncey desperately trying to live up to his father's (Peter Serafinowicz) high expectations. The second season aired in 2020 while the original season, which saw Buscemi in the role of a weary God and Radcliffe as a low-level angel, aired in 2019. 2020 also saw Radcliffe alongside Ellie Kemper and Jon Hamm in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend," in which he plays the role of Kimmy's fiancé, Prince Frederick. The interactive special starred Titus Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane, and aired on Netflix in May 2020. Earlier that year Radcliffe returned to London's West End starring in the role of Clov opposite Alan Cumming's Hamm in Samuel Beckett's Endgame at The Old Vic. The Beckett double bill, featuring Jane Horrocks and Karl Johnson, also saw Radcliffe and Cumming star in Rough for Theatre II, with both plays directed by Richard Jones. 2019 also saw the release of the true-life prison break feature Escape From Pretoria in which Radcliffe played the role of Tim Jenkin. Shot on location in Australia, the film is based on Jenkin's autobiography Inside Out: Escape from Pretoria Prison. Radcliffe also starred in the comedic action film Guns Akimbo opposite Samara Weaving, playing Miles, a mild-mannered video game developer who accidentally finds himself starring in his own real-life and violent video game.