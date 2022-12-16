Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Members Liz Callaway & Jason Alexander Reunite

Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along will transfer to Broadway in Fall 2023, led by the stars off the current off-Broadway run.

Dec. 16, 2022  

Liz Callaway and Jason Alexander, who both starred in the original Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along in 1981, reunited at Callaway's To Steve With Love show at Feinstein's at Vitello's.

See the photo, posted by Callaway on Twitter, below!

Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along will transfer to Broadway in Fall 2023, led by the stars off the current off-Broadway run! The production is currently running at New York Theatre Workshop through January 22, after its sold-out runs at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and the Olivier Award-winning West End transfer produced by Sonia Friedman Productions.

Liz Callaway is performing TO STEVE WITH LOVE: Liz Callaway CELEBRATES SONDHEIM at Feinstein's at Vitello's tonight, December 16, 2022.

In 1970, Liz Callaway saw a musical that would change her life forever - Company, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, at the Alvin Theatre. A decade later, she would make her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along, written by the same composer, directed by the same director (Harold Prince), and opening at the same theater. Flash-forward to March 2022, when Liz debuted her show To Steve With Love, where she pays homage to the writer who changed the course of her life. Now, she returns to 54 Below with it, celebrating her new live album of the critically acclaimed concert. Honoring the life and songs of the most influential composer/lyricist of the modern musical, the Emmy winner and Tony Award® nominee celebrates the master with a carefully curated evening of the words and music of Stephen Joshua Sondheim. BroadwayWorld raves, "it is the most important Sondheim show right now, and it is the one that can not be missed."

Audience members will have the opportunity to purchase the new CD, two days before the official release date!

Musical direction and piano by Alex Rybeck. Directed by Dan Foster, with special guest Nicholas Callaway Foster.

Jason Alexander is best known for his role as George Costanza in the television series Seinfeld (1989-1998), for which he was nominated for seven consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards. Other well-known roles include Phillip Stuckey in the film Pretty Woman (1990), comic relief gargoyle Hugo in the Disney animated feature The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), and the title character in the animated series Duckman (1994-1997). He has also made guest appearances on shows such as Dream On (1994), Curb Your Enthusiasm (2001, 2009) and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2019). For his role in Dream On, he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Alexander has had an active career on stage, appearing in several Broadway musicals, including Jerome Robbins' Broadway in 1989, for which he won the Tony Award as Best Leading Actor in a Musical and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. He appeared in the Los Angeles production of The Producers. He was the artistic director of "Reprise! Broadway's Best in Los Angeles", where he has directe




Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Will Transfer to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Will Transfer to Broadway in Fall 2023
The Off-Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along will transfer to Broadway in Fall 2023. The production is currently running at New York Theatre Workshop through January 22, after its sold-out runs at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and the Olivier Award-winning West End transfer produced by Sonia Friedman Productions.
Photos: First Look at Radcliffe, Groff & Mendez in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo
Photos: First Look at Radcliffe, Groff & Mendez in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Get a first look at photos of New York Theatre Workshop's production of Merrily We Roll Along starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez.
Reviews: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Opens At New York Theatre Workshop Photo
Reviews: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Opens At New York Theatre Workshop
New York Theater Workshop's production of Merrily We Roll Along officially opened last night, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez. Performances began on Monday, November 21st. BroadwayWorld was there for the opening, and you can check out photos from the red carpet here!
Photos: Inside Opening Night of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at NYTW Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG at NYTW
New York Theater Workshop's production of Merrily We Roll Along officially opened last night, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez. Performances began on Monday, November 21st. BroadwayWorld was there for the opening, and you can check out photos from the red carpet here!

More Hot Stories For You


One Shubert Alley Will Reopen its Doors This WeekendOne Shubert Alley Will Reopen its Doors This Weekend
December 16, 2022

Broadway merchandise shop, One Shubert Alley, will reopen its doors this weekend! BroadwayWorld has learned that the shop, which originally announced it would be closing in October, will open once again on December 17. 
Tectonic Theater Project Announces Upcoming Projects Including Broadway-Aimed Drag Solo Show, and More!Tectonic Theater Project Announces Upcoming Projects Including Broadway-Aimed Drag Solo Show, and More!
December 16, 2022

Tectonic Theater Project has announced its upcoming slate of projects, including a Broadway-aimed solo show by RuPaul's Drag Race album Sasha Velour, and more.
Photos: First Look at New Cast Members of THE LION KING North American Tour!Photos: First Look at New Cast Members of THE LION KING North American Tour!
December 16, 2022

All new production photos have been released for Disney’s The Lion King North American tour, featuring Darian Sanders (Simba) and new cast members Peter Hargrave (Scar), Nick LaMedica (Zazu) and Khalifa White (Nala).
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Air on ABC This Weekend For 20th YearTHE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Air on ABC This Weekend For 20th Year
December 16, 2022

Rodgers & Hammerstein’sThe Sound of Music will be broadcast on ABC this Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 7/6c
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Will Transfer to Broadway in Fall 2023 Starring Off-Broadway CastMERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Will Transfer to Broadway in Fall 2023 Starring Off-Broadway Cast
December 16, 2022

The Off-Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along will transfer to Broadway in Fall 2023. The production is currently running at New York Theatre Workshop through January 22, after its sold-out runs at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and the Olivier Award-winning West End transfer produced by Sonia Friedman Productions.
share