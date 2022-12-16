Photo: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Members Liz Callaway & Jason Alexander Reunite

Liz Callaway and Jason Alexander, who both starred in the original Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along in 1981, reunited at Callaway's To Steve With Love show at Feinstein's at Vitello's.

Such a fun opening night in LA last night. Was a joy to sing Sondheim w/ so many "old friends" in attendance, including my "Merrily" pal Jason Alexander, and "Baby" co-star Todd Graff, (pictured here w/ my son, Nicholas, who surprised them by singing "Move On" with me.) pic.twitter.com/7altSohLLp - Liz Callaway (@LizGoesOn) December 16, 2022

Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along will transfer to Broadway in Fall 2023, led by the stars off the current off-Broadway run! The production is currently running at New York Theatre Workshop through January 22, after its sold-out runs at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and the Olivier Award-winning West End transfer produced by Sonia Friedman Productions.

Liz Callaway is performing TO STEVE WITH LOVE: Liz Callaway CELEBRATES SONDHEIM at Feinstein's at Vitello's tonight, December 16, 2022.

In 1970, Liz Callaway saw a musical that would change her life forever - Company, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, at the Alvin Theatre. A decade later, she would make her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along, written by the same composer, directed by the same director (Harold Prince), and opening at the same theater. Flash-forward to March 2022, when Liz debuted her show To Steve With Love, where she pays homage to the writer who changed the course of her life. Now, she returns to 54 Below with it, celebrating her new live album of the critically acclaimed concert. Honoring the life and songs of the most influential composer/lyricist of the modern musical, the Emmy winner and Tony Award® nominee celebrates the master with a carefully curated evening of the words and music of Stephen Joshua Sondheim. BroadwayWorld raves, "it is the most important Sondheim show right now, and it is the one that can not be missed."

Musical direction and piano by Alex Rybeck. Directed by Dan Foster, with special guest Nicholas Callaway Foster.

Jason Alexander is best known for his role as George Costanza in the television series Seinfeld (1989-1998), for which he was nominated for seven consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards. Other well-known roles include Phillip Stuckey in the film Pretty Woman (1990), comic relief gargoyle Hugo in the Disney animated feature The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), and the title character in the animated series Duckman (1994-1997). He has also made guest appearances on shows such as Dream On (1994), Curb Your Enthusiasm (2001, 2009) and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2019). For his role in Dream On, he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Alexander has had an active career on stage, appearing in several Broadway musicals, including Jerome Robbins' Broadway in 1989, for which he won the Tony Award as Best Leading Actor in a Musical and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. He appeared in the Los Angeles production of The Producers.