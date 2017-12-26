DVR Alert: SPONGEBOB to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway will perform live on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 during the 8:00am hour.

Reimagining the beloved Nickelodeon series, SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway was recently hailed by The New York Times as "brilliant" and "effervescent candy-for-the-spirit" by New York Magazine. This new musical earned its place on 2017's "Best of Broadway" lists including Broadway.com, BuzzFeed, Chicago Tribune, The Daily Beast, Deadline, ET Online, Forbes, Time Out New York and Variety.

SpongeBob SquarePants, now playing at the Palace Theatre (1564 Broadway at West 47th Street), explodes with energy and features an original pop and rock-infused score by a legendary roster of Grammy® Award-winning songwriters. Led and conceived by visionary director Tina Landau and a Tony Award®-winning design team, the production brings the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality. SpongeBob SquarePants features a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt and choreography by Christopher Gattelli.

The STAKES are higher than ever as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most UNEXPECTED hero rises up and takes center stage.

The SpongeBob SquarePants cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star and Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton.

The ensemble includes Alex Gibson, Gaelen Gilliland, Juliane Godfrey, Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Curtis Holbrook, Stephanie Hsu, Jesse JP Johnson, L'ogan J'ones, Jai'len Christine Li Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., Allan K. Washington, Brynn Williams, Matt Wood and Tom Kenny as the French Narrator.

SpongeBob SquarePants is a one-of-a-kind musical event with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and a song by David Bowie and by Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics by JonathanCoulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.

The design team includes scenic and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Kevin Adams, projection design by Peter Nigrini, sound design by Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and casting by Telsey + Company/Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Original Cast Recording is available now from Masterworks Broadway wherever music is sold and streamed.

SpongeBob SquarePants is produced by Nickelodeon with The Araca Group, Sony Music Masterworks and Kelp on the Road.

Citi is the official U.S. credit card of SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway.

Since its launch in July 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as a pop culture phenomenon. The series has been the most-watched animated program with kids 2-11 for more than 15 consecutive years, and over the past several years, it has averaged more than 100,000,000 total viewers every quarter across all Nickelodeon networks. SpongeBob SquarePants is the most widely distributed property in Viacom history, seen in more than 208 countries and territories and translated in 55+ languages. Paramount Pictures' second feature film based on the property, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, in 2015 at #1 opening weekend. A third feature has been announced for 2019, timed to the series' landmark 20th anniversary. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurably optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

For more information on SpongeBob SquarePants, visit SpongeBobBroadway.com.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.com, by calling 877-250-2929, or in-person at the Palace Theatre box office (1564 Broadway at West 47th Street).

Ticket prices range from $49 to $159. Group discounts are available for groups of 12 or more through Group Sales Box Office at Broadway.com by calling 1-800-BROADWAY x2, or online at www.broadway.com/groups.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Week of December 25, 2017: Tuesday at 7PM, Wednesday at 2PM and 8PM, Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 2PM or 8PM, Saturday at 2PM and 8PM.

Week of January 1, 2018: Tuesday at 7PM, Wednesday at 2PM, Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 8PM, Saturday at 2PM and 8PM, Sunday at 1PM and 6:30PM.

Beginning week of January 8, 2018: Tuesday at 7PM, Wednesday at 2PM, Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 8PM, Saturday at 2PM and 8PM, Sunday at 1PM and 6:30PM.

