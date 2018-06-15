DVR Alert: Don't Miss Josh Gad & James Corden Perform from PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Crosswalk The Musical Monday, June 18

Josh Gad and James Corden are teaming up this Monday (June 18th) to perform from Broadway's longest running musical, The Phantom of the Opera for The Late Late Show's Crosswalk The Musical! Gad shared a behind the scenes sneak peek of the two in costume on his Instagram. Check out the post below and tune in THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden Monday night on CBS.

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. The show regularly features viral segments such as "Carpool Karaoke," "Crosswalk the Musical," "Drop the Mic" and "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." The show holds the Youtube record for the most-watched late night clip with "Adele Carpool Karaoke," which has 179 million views. THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden airs weeknights (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on CBS. Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe are the executive producers.

Gad recently lent his voice to the character of 'Le Fou' in Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. The actor, who voiced Olaf the snowman in the hit Disney film FROZEN, recently reprised the role in Disney's new short, FROZEN FEVER. He recently co-starred in the FX series The Comedians opposite Billy Crystal. Recent film credits include Wedding Ringer, Pixels and Wish I Was Here. The actor received a Tony nomination for his portrayal of Elder Cunningham in Broadway's BOOK OF MORMON. He also appeared on Broadway in 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

