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DRUNK BLACK HISTORY to Return to New York Comedy Festival

Brandon Collins will host the booze-fueled show at Caveat with Mouse Jones, Milly Tamarez, Devon Walker, and more.

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DRUNK BLACK HISTORY to Return to New York Comedy Festival

The critically acclaimed Drunk Black History will return to the New York Comedy Festival on Saturday, November 7th, with a new lineup and a fresh batch of overlooked stories from Black history.

Created and hosted by Brandon Collins (SiriusXM), Drunk Black History is a booze-fueled deep dive into the figures and moments your history books left out. A stellar lineup of comedians, podcasters, writers, and experts recounts these stories while hilariously tipsy. It's not your typical history lesson. Expect big laughs, unexpected twists, and fascinating facts about how Black culture has shaped the world. Think The Daily Show meets Drunk History, with a live audience.

Joining Brandon onstage to share untold Black history stories and biographies will be:

  • Mouse Jones (Dead Ass Comedy)
  • Milly Tamarez (Go Touch Grass podcast)
  • Devon Walker (SNL) and more!

Show Details

  • Date: Saturday, November 7th, 2026
  • Venue: Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street, NY, NY 10002
  • Doors: 1pm| Show: 1:30pm
  • Tickets: $20 | Ticket link here

Photo Credit: JT Anderson attached.
Click Here to Get Tickets
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