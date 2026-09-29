Site Unseen Theatre Company to Host Trivia Night Fundraiser at Caveat

Site Unseen Theatre Company will host a Trivia Night at Caveat to help fundraise for their 26/27 Season. Hosted by Michael Ronca, the event will feature performances by Savidu Geevaratne (Life of Pi), the cast of the immersive Off-Broadway musical Lost Grrrl Found and more!

The event will feature prizes and merchandise giveaways.

About Site Unseen Theatre Company

Site Unseen Theatre Company is a New York and Philadelphia-based theatre company staging site-specific, immersive and experimental productions.

Following last year's production of Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves, staged in an indoor soccer field, artistic director Michael Ronca says that the company is thrilled to be kicking off their first fully programmed season with this production.

Following their production of Fireflies in Prospect Park, Site Unseen's upcoming season includes Annie Baker's Circle Mirror Transformation, set in a rec center, and Clare Barron's Dance Nation, which will be performed in a dance studio.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 04 Hrs 48 Min 58 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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