 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Fall Preview Guide
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Site Unseen Theatre Company to Host Trivia Night Fundraiser at Caveat

Hosted by Michael Ronca, the fundraiser will feature performances spanning Shakespeare to Sondheim.

By:
Site Unseen Theatre Company to Host Trivia Night Fundraiser at Caveat

Site Unseen Theatre Company will host a Trivia Night at Caveat to help fundraise for their 26/27 Season. Hosted by Michael Ronca, the event will feature performances by Savidu Geevaratne (Life of Pi), the cast of the immersive Off-Broadway musical Lost Grrrl Found and more!

The event will feature prizes and merchandise giveaways.

About Site Unseen Theatre Company

Site Unseen Theatre Company is a New York and Philadelphia-based theatre company staging site-specific, immersive and experimental productions.

Following last year's production of Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves, staged in an indoor soccer field, artistic director Michael Ronca says that the company is thrilled to be kicking off their first fully programmed season with this production.

Following their production of Fireflies in Prospect Park, Site Unseen's upcoming season includes Annie Baker's Circle Mirror Transformation, set in a rec center, and Clare Barron's Dance Nation, which will be performed in a dance studio.

More on Caveat
Recent Articles
6 DEGREES OF CATS to Bring Live Show to Caveat NYC
6 DEGREES OF CATS to Bring Live Show to Caveat NYC
9/1/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You