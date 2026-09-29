Site Unseen Theatre Company to Host Trivia Night Fundraiser at Caveat
Hosted by Michael Ronca, the fundraiser will feature performances spanning Shakespeare to Sondheim.
Site Unseen Theatre Company will host a Trivia Night at Caveat to help fundraise for their 26/27 Season. Hosted by Michael Ronca, the event will feature performances by Savidu Geevaratne (Life of Pi), the cast of the immersive Off-Broadway musical Lost Grrrl Found and more!
The event will feature prizes and merchandise giveaways.
About Site Unseen Theatre Company
Site Unseen Theatre Company is a New York and Philadelphia-based theatre company staging site-specific, immersive and experimental productions.
Following last year's production of Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves, staged in an indoor soccer field, artistic director Michael Ronca says that the company is thrilled to be kicking off their first fully programmed season with this production.
Following their production of Fireflies in Prospect Park, Site Unseen's upcoming season includes Annie Baker's Circle Mirror Transformation, set in a rec center, and Clare Barron's Dance Nation, which will be performed in a dance studio.
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