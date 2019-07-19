DINER EN BLANC Brings the Ultimate Summer Outdoor Event to NYC and the World

It's the top social event of the summer and one that people from all around the metro area attend with pleasure to enjoy food, a distinctive outdoor ambiance, entertainment and good company. Diner en Blanc was held on Wednesday night, July 17 at the Nelson Rockefeller Park in Battery Park overlooking the Hudson River, the secret location that was disclosed to guests at the very last minute.

Dressed completely in white, people from all walks of life came to the park to set up their all-white tables, chairs, linens, dinnerware, and decorations. The variety of food and gourmet items was outstanding with many people bringing their favorites or relishing the option to purchase a catered package and beverages on premises. The New York event had a total of 5,500 people ready to wine and dine in the great outdoors and be delighted by wonderful entertainment. While many donned their summer whites, there are also those who wore formal clothing, theatrical costumes, and inventive outfits. It's a veritable parade of fashion.

(Photo Credit: Jane Kratochvil)

(Photo Credit: Eric Vitale Photography)

We spoke with some of the guests. "It's a truly beautiful site," commented Tanisha who lives on Long Island. Elizabeth, a resident of NYC was there for the first time and said it was "absolutely amazing." Elif of NYC had once attended Diner en Blanc in Sydney, Australia. She commented the event situated on the waterfront of the Hudson River looked "breathtaking."

For the very first time, NYC's Diner en Blanc featured Broadway stars, Sydney James Harcourt, Kenita Miller, and Desi Oakley who not only wowed the crowds with individual song selections but also led the group in singing "New York, New York." There were also exciting moments when a New York City Fireboat did a magnificent display of water sprays in the river.

(Photo Credit: Konrad Brattke)

Thank you to Christine Tripoli of Looking Glass Events Group for this Instagram Clip of Kenita Kenita Miller rehearsing "Defying Gravity" from the Broadway show, Wicked: https://www.instagram.com/p/B0EmH9KBPsB/

Our readers will appreciate a little history. The first Diner en Blanc was launched in Paris 1988 when François Pasquier and a handful of friends gathered. What was once a "friends and word-of-mouth only" event has grown into an worldwide sensation celebrated on six continents. In June 2018, Le Diner en Blanc de Paris marked its 30th anniversary. A record 17,000 guests from Paris and around the world gathered at the Esplanade des Invalides to celebrate this historic moment. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Diner en Blanc International was formed. They are now responsible for developing the secret posh picnic in over 80 cities in 30 countries from New York to Paris, and Washington D.C. to Sydney. This year alone, over 130,000 people will be taking part in the global phenomenon. Each event is headed by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the concept and wanted to bring it to their city, giving each and every rendezvous a local flair.

(Photo Credit: Jane Kratochvil)

Broadwayworld.com had the opportunity to chat with Christine Tripoli, a co-producer and organizer from Looking Glass Events Group that was responsible for the New York City gathering. It was the third time that her Group has been involved in the nine years that Diner en Blanc has been staged in the Big Apple. They also work with their partners, The Davis Group in Washington D.C. We asked Christine about the challenges of the event. "It's a massive undertaking with so many people, but our company specializes in large scale events. Because there are so many guests, getting the perfect location is also a challenge." She also told us that the response to this year's event has been great with lots of positive feedback and that in addition to the 5,500 people who attended, there was a wait list of over 50,000 people. We also wondered why Diner en Blanc generates so much excitement and has an outstanding reputation. Christine stated, "People just love it and its uniqueness. There are so many happy people spreading positive energy, it's amazing."

The event ended earlier than expected because of a sudden summer thunderstorm that rolled in around 8:00 pm but that didn't totally dampen the spirits of the crowd. As they headed for the subways, busses and local parking garages, guests could be heard talking about the remarkable opportunity to be a part of Diner en Blanc in New York City and their hopes to return to next year.

(Photo Credit: Konrad Brattke)

For more information on Diner en Blanc, please visit: https://dinerenblanc.com/.

For more information on Looking Glass Events Group, please visit: https://lgeventsgroup.com/.

Lead Photo Credit: Eric Vitale Photography





